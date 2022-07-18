Submit Release
L.P. Transportation Adds Full Sized SUV to Their Fleet After Customer Survey

After performing a quick survey of customers, LP Transportation purchased over $200k in new inventory to accommodate the needs of their guests.

I take a poll from past customers and ask them what functions are important to them. From there we identify vehicles that address those needs and work to find them. That is what we did here.”
— Marcus Hansen

DENVER, CO, BOULDER, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Denver, CO: L.P. Transportation today announced their acquisition of two new SUVs to their fleet of Denver SUV Rentals. A 2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV and a 2021 Chevy Suburban join the growing fleet of rental cars offered by LP Transportation.

“Last winter we saw a large demand for larger, 7 passenger plus luggage, SUVs. With that in mind, this summer we are purchasing larger, more well equipped SUVs to provide to our returning and new customers this winter.” said Founder, Marcus Hansen. “I take a poll from past customers and ask them what functions are important to them. From there we identify vehicles that address those needs and work to find them. That is what we did here.”

Features Most Requested:

7 Passengers PLUS luggage
Automatic Cruise - Self driving function
Rear Seat Entertainment for the Kids
4x4 Capabilities

Our loaded SUV rentals are available starting at $199/day. For more information on Denver airport SUV Rentals, visit www.denvercarrentals.net.

About L.P Transportation: Formed by an avid traveler, LP Transportation is here to service luxury travelers who value their time and ease of travel. Purchasing new SUVs and offering a higher level of service is what we are known for. Book a new Escalade or even our new Chevy Corvette. LP Transportation offers everything a luxury traveler needs to make the most of their Colorado experience.

Marcus Hansen
L.P. Transportation
+1 (970) 436-0444
email us here

You just read:

