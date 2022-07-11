Submit Release
L.P Transportation Launches Concierge SUV Rental Website

For those who want an easier way of traveling here in Colorado, LP Transportation now offers concierge luxury SUV rentals.

“I have seen families of 5 walking from the airport to the west economy in a January storm to try and find their “rental car”.”
— Marcus Hansen

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- L.P. Transportation today announced their concierge SUV rental, a new offering when it comes to luxury travel. Concierge SUV Rental provides new SUV rentals for those who value their time and offers a new way for luxury travers to Denver to get their rental vehicle quickly, in a professional way, without having to take a bus or walking to parking. .

"As an avid traveler, I value my time and stress level. I pay for convenience and have always found the car rental system broken. So, here we are. Looking to make waves and give a level of service for people who value it," says Marcus Hansen, President at L.P. Transportation. He continued "I have seen families of 5 walking from the airport to the west economy in a January storm to try and find their "rental car". I have seen business travelers get on the bus to the car rental location only to wait in line. We are here to offer something more."

Features and benefits of concierge SUV Rental include:

1 - Free Curbside Delivery at The Denver Airport
2 - High Quality SUVs such as a ‘21 Escalade ESV and ‘21 Diesel Suburban
3 - Vehicles Detailed Between Guests

Concierge SUV rentals are available now from Denver International Airport, starting at $199/day]. For more information on Denver airport SUV Rentals, visit www.denvercarrentals.net.

About L.P Transportation: Formed by a an avid traveler, LP Transportation is here to service luxury travelers who value their time and ease of travel. Purchasing new SUVs and offering a higher level of service is what we are known for. Book a new Escalade or even our new Chevy Corvette. LP Transportation offers everything a luxury traveler needs to make the most of their Colorado experience.

