U.S. Chamber Commends USTR Decision on Mexican Energy Policy

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The U.S. Chamber of Commerce welcomed the decision today by U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai to initiate dispute settlement consultations with Mexico under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) regarding the country’s energy policies.

“The Chamber applauds this important step toward addressing troubling measures Mexico is advancing in its energy sector that we believe violate the country’s commitments under USMCA,” said Senior Vice President for the Americas, Neil Herrington. “We have repeatedly expressed our concerns with the direction of these policies, which have unfairly disadvantaged U.S. companies and are at odds with our common goals of generating reliable energy, sustainable growth, and a durable economic recovery.”

Last week, the U.S. Chamber co-hosted the 12th U.S.-Mexico CEO Dialogue, which convened business and government leaders for conversations on challenges and opportunities in the bilateral relationship. CEOs expressed concern over the investment climate in Mexico and called on the Mexican government to uphold its USMCA commitments, particularly in energy.

“We appreciate the Biden Administration’s attention to these important issues, and we are committed to working with both governments to successfully address them and ensure North America is the most dynamic and competitive region in the world,” said Neil Herrington.