Janet Folger Porter Founder of Faith2Action on Truth & Liberty Coalition Livecast

Heartbeat Bills have been introduced in 30 states and passed in fourteen and counting.WOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATESD, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scheduled on next Monday’s livecast is Janet Folger Porter.
Janet Folger Porter is the Founder and President of Faith2Action and the architect of the pro-life Heartbeat Bill which ensures that “if a heartbeat is detected the baby is protected.”
Heartbeat Bills have been introduced in 30 states and passed in fourteen (and counting): Arkansas (2013), North Dakota (2013), Iowa (2018), Mississippi (2019), Kentucky (2019), Ohio (2019), Missouri (2019), Louisiana (2019), Georgia (2019), Tennessee (2020), South Carolina, Oklahoma, Idaho, and Texas (2021). Heartbeat Bills have been introduced in 30 states including: Arkansas, Alabama, Alaska, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, West Virginia, and Wyoming. Heartbeat Laws will ensure that instead of abortion stopping a beating heart, a beating heart will stop abortion.
The Federal Heartbeat Bill (HR 490) was introduced in January 2017, with 174 co-sponsors—more than any other pro-life bill. It was heard in the House Judiciary subcommittee, where 18-week-old unborn baby Lincoln Miller “testified” via ultrasound. It was re-introduced in the U.S. House (with the same bill number) in January 2019 and again in 2021.
In 2015 Porter produced her first film which David Barton said, “may be the most important documentary on marriage yet.” ‘Light Wins: How to Overcome the Criminalization of Christianity’, designed to enlighten and equip Christians to push back the darkness threatening marriage and our freedoms.
She has authored six books including A Heartbeat Away: How the Heartbeat Bill Will Pierce the Heart of Roe v. Wade and the Shocking Betrayal No One Saw Coming.
Porter served as the National Director of the Center for Reclaiming America, founded by Dr. D. James Kennedy (1997-2002) and initiated the “Truth in Love Campaign” on homosexuality and Freedom of Speech in full-page newspaper and television ads, igniting hundreds of national and international interviews and ex-homosexuals featured on the cover of Newsweek Magazine.
She has appeared on CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360, Fox News Martha MacCallum’s The Story, CNN’s Erin Burnett Outfront, NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Evening News, 20/20, Nightline, CBS This Morning, FOX News, Fox and Friends, Huckabee, The O’Reilly Factor, Greta Van Susteren, Hardball with Chris Matthews, CNN’s Inside Politics and CNN Headline News, as well as syndicated programs such as Hard Copy and Extra. Janet has been profiled in The New York Times, People magazine, the Los Angeles Times, the Miami Herald, the Cleveland Plain Dealer, and named one of the 10 most fascinating faces in Miami Metro Magazine.
Porter has debated Jack Kevorkian, Planned Parenthood president, Gloria Feldt, National Organization of Women (NOW) president, Kim Gandy, former NOW president, Patricia Ireland, Elizabeth Birch, former President of The Human Rights Campaign, as well as spokespeople from the ACLU, NARAL, GLSEN, and atheist organizations.
She received an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Christian Humanitarian Service from South Florida Bible College and Theological Seminary. She graduated with honors from Cleveland State University with a Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree in Communication.
The weekly global livecast is hosted by Andrew Wommack and Richard Harris. Andrew Wommack is president and founder of the Truth & Liberty Coalition, Andrew Wommack Ministries, and Charis Bible College. Richard Harris is executive director for the Truth & Liberty Coalition.
About Truth and Liberty Coalition:
Truth & Liberty Coalition, Inc. is a 501(c)(4) non-profit based in Woodland Park, Colorado. Established by Andrew Wommack and other Christian leaders, the goal is to educate, unify and mobilize Christians and conservatives to become involved in the affairs of their community and government. [https://truthandliberty.net]
