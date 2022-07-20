Kinectify Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Certification for Data Security and Compliance
EINPresswire.com/ -- Kinectify, the leading compliance software and advisory company focused on anti-money laundering (AML) in the gaming industry, today announced that it has achieved SOC 2 Type 2 certification, the gold standard for data security.
SOC 2 Type 2 is an auditing procedure maintained by the AICPA (American Institute of Certified Public Accountants) Auditing Standards Board that examines an organization’s internal procedures for privacy and information security. Achieving SOC 2 Type 2 compliance provides recognition that Kinectify has met the common Trust Services Criteria that includes security, confidentiality, and availability.
Kinectify’s software and processes were purposefully built with security at the core. Its security-minded culture and in-depth, multi-tiered defensive approach includes regular penetration testing and industry best standards for encryption, application, infrastructure, and process security. By achieving SOC 2 Type 2 compliance, Kinectify’s customers in the gaming and fintech industries will benefit from added layers of trust, including security, availability, integrity, and privacy.
“The SOC 2 Type 2 certification is important so that our customers know we have the appropriate policies and procedures in place to ensure their data is secure, private, and accessible when needed,” said Michael Calvin, CTO of Kinectify. “We hold ourselves to the highest privacy standards, and these certifications verify that our solution can unlock the intellectual property value of data while ensuring they are secure.”
About Kinectify
Kinectify is an AML risk management technology company serving gaming operators both in the US and Canada. Our modern AML platform seamlessly integrates all of the organization’s data into a single view and workflow empowering gaming companies to efficiently manage risk across their enterprise. In addition, Kinectify’s advisory services enhance gaming operators’ capacity with industry experts who can design and test programs, meet compliance deadlines, and even provide outsource services for the day-to-day administration of compliance programs.
To learn more about Kinectify and book a demo, visit www.kinectify.com.
Kinectify can be contacted via:
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/kinectify
Alex Koritz
SOC 2 Type 2 is an auditing procedure maintained by the AICPA (American Institute of Certified Public Accountants) Auditing Standards Board that examines an organization’s internal procedures for privacy and information security. Achieving SOC 2 Type 2 compliance provides recognition that Kinectify has met the common Trust Services Criteria that includes security, confidentiality, and availability.
Kinectify’s software and processes were purposefully built with security at the core. Its security-minded culture and in-depth, multi-tiered defensive approach includes regular penetration testing and industry best standards for encryption, application, infrastructure, and process security. By achieving SOC 2 Type 2 compliance, Kinectify’s customers in the gaming and fintech industries will benefit from added layers of trust, including security, availability, integrity, and privacy.
“The SOC 2 Type 2 certification is important so that our customers know we have the appropriate policies and procedures in place to ensure their data is secure, private, and accessible when needed,” said Michael Calvin, CTO of Kinectify. “We hold ourselves to the highest privacy standards, and these certifications verify that our solution can unlock the intellectual property value of data while ensuring they are secure.”
About Kinectify
Kinectify is an AML risk management technology company serving gaming operators both in the US and Canada. Our modern AML platform seamlessly integrates all of the organization’s data into a single view and workflow empowering gaming companies to efficiently manage risk across their enterprise. In addition, Kinectify’s advisory services enhance gaming operators’ capacity with industry experts who can design and test programs, meet compliance deadlines, and even provide outsource services for the day-to-day administration of compliance programs.
To learn more about Kinectify and book a demo, visit www.kinectify.com.
Kinectify can be contacted via:
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/kinectify
Alex Koritz
Kinectify Inc.
+1 801-450-8005
email us here