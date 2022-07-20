TCEQ approves fines totaling $490,551

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $458,533 against 34 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: four air quality, three multi-media, two municipal solid waste, five municipal wastewater discharge, six petroleum storage tank, seven public water system, and one water quality.

Default orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: one multi-media, one municipal solid waste, three petroleum storage tank, and one water quality.

In addition, on July 12 and July 19, the executive director approved penalties totaling $32,018 against 19 entities.

Agenda items from today's meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for Aug. 10, 2022.