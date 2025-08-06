TCEQ approves fines totaling $471,753
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $344,765 against 23 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.
Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: two air quality, one industrial hazardous waste, one industrial wastewater discharge, one municipal wastewater discharge, two petroleum storage tank, six public water system, one sludge, and two water quality.
Default orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: one multi-media, two municipal solid waste, one petroleum storage tank, two utilities, and one water quality.
In addition, on July 29, 2025, and Aug. 5, 2025, the executive director approved penalties totaling $126,988 against 44 entities.
Agenda items from today's meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for Aug. 20, 2025. Meetings can be viewed live on the Agenda Meeting Webcasts webpage. Archived meetings can be viewed on the TCEQ YouTube channel.
