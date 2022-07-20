Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,167 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,130 in the last 365 days.

I-64/77 cleanup; WVDOH crews work through night, paving contractor on site

Page Content

West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) is advising motorists to continue avoiding the I-64/77 split, where a detour is in place following the crash of a semi-truck on the morning of July 19. 

The westbound lanes remain closed at this time, while repairs to damaged pavement are being made. WVDOH anticipates the roadway will be reopened later today, and will continue to provide updates.  

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection immediately responded to the incident and has been onsite through the duration of the cleanup process, coordinating with staff from the WVDOH and the City of Charleston. Containment measures were put in place to prevent the material from entering storm drains and no off-site impacts have been observed. All of the material has been removed from the site by an environmental contractor, who will dispose of it properly.

Material from the spill did deteriorate the asphalt, and WVDOH crews worked through the night directing traffic through a detour and securing an emergency paving contract. West Virginia Paving has been working at the site since 2:30 a.m. The road surface will be repaved before being reopened to traffic.

"Charleston Police Department worked with us closely throughout the night," said Arlie Matney, WVDOH District 1 Manager. "The fire department, and Department of Environmental Protection, everyone was right there, working together and we wouldn't have been able to move it along this quickly without everyone's help." ​​

You just read:

I-64/77 cleanup; WVDOH crews work through night, paving contractor on site

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.