Interstate 64 reopens in Charleston following tractor trailer accident

The truck wrecked in the westbound lanes about 4:45 a.m. Tuesday, July 19, 2022, spilling approximately 600 gallons of an acetone-based material onto the pavement. The material penetrated about two inches into the asphalt, destroying the pavement where it made contact. The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection immediately responded to the incident and has been onsite through the duration of the cleanup process, coordinating with staff from the WVDOH and the City of Charleston. Containment measures were put in place to prevent the material from entering storm drains and no off-site impacts have been observed. All of the material has been removed from the site by an environmental contractor, who will dispose of it properly.



WVDOH worked throughout the night directing traffic through a detour. WVDOH negotiated an emergency paving contract with West Virginia Paving at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, 2022.



“They started moving their equipment in about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday,” Matney said. “As soon as it was light and we could assess the situation, they went to work.”



West Virginia Paving milled out and repaved about 250 feet of highway where the truck had been.

