Update: DMV services temporarily offline due to mainframe outage

The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles announced today that services remain offline due to a system-wide mainframe outage. Customers are encouraged to visit the DMV website at dmv.wv.gov to check the up-to-date alert box before they visit a regional office or try the online services portal.

The mainframe outage is projected to be resolved within the next 24 hours, enabling the DMV to resume normal business services. An update will be provided when services resume.

For additional updates and information, please visit the DMV website.​

