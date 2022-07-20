Imperial Pro Inspection Launches Houston Area Mold Assessments
Think of mold as moisture. Where there’s consistent moisture, there’s a greater probability for mold growth. Imperial Pro 's mold assessment is an advanced moisture investigation where the overall goal is to visually search for mold growth and to identify the locations and sources of excess moisture that causes mold growth.
MOLD ASSESSMENTS
Imperial Pro Inspection's professional mold assessment consist of a diligent visual inspection enhanced by the use of thermal imaging and noninvasive moisture meters. Moisture that causes mold growth is often hidden in less visible areas of a home, usually in areas with poor air circulation, which is why home buyers, homeowners and business owners rely on licensed mold assessments from Imperial Pro Inspection.
IMPERIAL PRO, THE NAME YOU KNOW.
Since mold is ubiquitous, existing everywhere in the air at some level, air samples can be inconsistent, especially in vacant or improperly ventilated homes involved in real estate transactions; potentially skewing lab results. A mold assessment is not an air quality test or mold testing. Imperial Pro's goal is to identify previous, current or potential moisture issues that causes mold growth responsible for contaminated indoor air.
WHY IMPERIAL PRO MOLD ASSESSMENTS
✔COST-EFFECTIVE MOLD ASSESSMENT
✔ADVANCED MOSITURE INTRUSION SURVEY
✔INFRARED THERMAL IMAGING SCAN
✔Licensed Visual Mold Inspection
✔Industry-Leading Mold Assessment Report
✔Mold Condition Observations
✔Mold Maintenance Plan
Imperial Pro Inspection LLC was awarded the Best of Porch Award for 2020. These winners have met strict eligibility requirements, which include outstanding customer reviews, both on Porch and around the web, as well as a track record of consistently high response rates to customer requests. Additional Award requirements include quality credentials (being licensed, bonded and insured where required) and having few or zero unresolved customer complaints.
Imperial Pro Inspection is licensed by the Texas Real Estate Commission and performs hundreds of home inspections annually. Imperial Pro proudly provides new construction phases, foundation evaluations and complete residential inspections for the entire greater Houston area.
Neil Arnold
Imperial Pro Inspection LLC
+1 281-715-9755
