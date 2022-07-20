World Bboy Battle Founder Manages the Escape of his Ukrainian In-Laws
Thank goodness the journey to get them here was made possible by the kindness of the people in Poland and the U.S. volunteers in Mexico who help Ukrainian refugees with food, shelter and safety.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On January 7, 2022, the official Christmas day in Ukraine, World Bboy Battle Founder Frankie Sirswift Hernandez enjoyed dinner with his wife, his daughter and his in-laws in their small house located in the city of Dnipro approximately one mile away from the Dnipro's Yuzhmash plant, Russia's latest missile attack. They exchanged gifts, danced to music, watch President Volodymyr Zelensyky celebrate this Christmas day on TV, and enjoyed a table full of great home cooked food from chef Yuliia, his mother-in-law and a graduate in the culinary arts. During the feast, he asked his father-in-law Andrii, through Google translate, if he thought Russia would attack Ukraine as the US media reported. Andrii, a taxi driver, didn’t believe they would since Russia and Ukraine were like brother and sister. Little did they know about the havoc, killing and murdering that was to come in the following weeks by brother Russia.
— Frankie Sirswift Hernandez
The next month, on February 24, Russia launched death and destruction across Ukraine, killing men, women and children through their bombings. That same week Andrii suffered a heart attack. As the world watched in horror, through news reporting by CNN, Al Jazeera, Sky News and other news agencies, Ukrainians fled the borders for their lives. This is when Hernandez drew up a plan to get his in-laws out of Ukraine and into his home in New York City.
The first order was to get Andrii permission to travel outside of country from the Ukraine military due to his disability and need for heart surgery. Then he laid out the escape route to get the family across the border and into Poland. In Poland, Andrii underwent surgery for a heart stent and given medication, all free of charge, thanks to the Polish government. Hernandez scheduled a visa interview with the US embassy in Warsaw for the family for March 30. After a five-minute interview they were denied by the U.S. agents. Then he scheduled another interview a few weeks later for April 11. Again the family was denied, this time after just a 2-minute interview. The only choice left to get the family into the U.S. was to book a flight to Mexico where the family could walk across the border as the United States was admitting fleeing Ukrainian refugees.
He purchased their flight tickets to Tijuana but when the family arrived on April 26, they were one day too late, as US President Joe Biden shut down the passageway and instituted a new entry process called Uniting With Ukraine. Hernandez immediately filled out the online forms and submitted the required documents. Two weeks later his in-laws were approved for travel into the United States and flights to NYC were booked.
On May 09, at 12:55 AM, seventy-five days after the Russians began killing Ukrainians, the escape was completed when Hernandez, his wife and child were reunited with the family in Newark airport. Hernandez has committed to donating the profits of his next event called 2022 WBB Pro Bboy Sports Championships in New York City to the Ukraine Red Cross.
