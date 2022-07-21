QuoteWerks 2022 Trends in IT Procurement Report Provides Insight into Obstacles and Opportunities for Channel Companies

ORLANDO, FL, USA, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- QuoteWerks published its 2022 Trends in IT Procurement report this week, explaining the benefits and challenges falling on the shoulders of MSPs, ITSPs, and other professional services companies in the channel. The study provides a snapshot of the current buying activities in the technology community, the benefits of automated solutions, and concerns with product sourcing and logistics.

As product availability has dwindled and prices have spiked, ITSP’s dependence on supplier relationships to procure equipment for their customers has increased. Almost 50% of respondents listed supply chain or sourcing delays as their biggest hurdle in the quote and proposal creation process. Other notable pain points were product availability (19%), obtaining prices from vendors and distributors (9%), and creating configurations or determining what to quote (10%).

QuoteWerks Vice President Brian Laufer says the answer to industry setbacks and challenges is converting to modern business technology that supports automation. “We are a strong proponent of IT procurement and automation. Combined, it becomes easier than ever to source products and solutions from a supplier community that is more diverse — despite the challenges introduced by COVID-19 and ongoing supply chain shortages and disruptions.”

Half of the survey respondents currently work with at least four distributors. Almost 20% of MSPs, VARs, and other IT providers have at least six suppliers to source from. Additionally, 39% of ITSPs use three suppliers. The numbers indicate that procurement opportunities have boomed for today’s ITSPs with the rise of online marketplaces and vendor-direct websites that aid in the management of logistics and purchases. Digital transformation, changing customer requirements, supply chain challenges, Pricing, product availability, and delivery problems also contribute to ITSPs’ procurement expansion.

“This report gives channel company leaders perspective, allowing them to keep their finger on the pulse of the industry. Knowing the status of the arena in which we are operating is the foundational first step toward corrective action. Many IT service providers are overwhelmed with obstacles to fluid business operation, but there are certainly opportunities and solutions available. This is one of the many reasons we developed VendorRFQ.,” said John Lewe, President, Founder, and Lead Developer of QuoteWerks.

Download the Free 2022 QuoteWerks Trends in IT Procurement Report: https://www.quotewerks.com/Requestwhitepaper.asp?ref=2022TrendsInIT

About QuoteWerks
QuoteWerks is an affordable turn-key quoting and proposal solution with over 88,000 Users in 101 countries. What sets QuoteWerks apart is its 55+ integrations with CRM (such as ACT!, Autotask, ConnectWise Manage, salesforce, Kaseya BMS, MS CRM, Outlook and more), Accounting (QuickBooks and Sage 50), Distributors (Ingram Micro, Tech Data, SYNNEX, and more), FedEx/UPS, Leasing, Sales Tax, Dell, Cisco, HP, CDW, and more.

About

A privately held company, Aspire Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1993 under the name Creative Software by John C. Lewe IV. Having founded the company 28 years ago, John is actively involved in every aspect of the company's operations and actively leads our development team, ensuring that the company's mission is fully realized on a daily basis. Corporate headquarters is located at 7680 Universal Blvd, Suite 360 Orlando, FL 32819. The self-funded company focuses on quoting/ordering software integration with leading contact management software such as ACT!, Autotask, ConnectWise Manage, GoldMine, Google Contacts, Hubspot, Kaseya BMS, Maximizer Desktop, Maximizer CRM Live, Microsoft Dynamics CRM, Outlook, salesforce.com, SalesLogix, SugarCRM, and ZohoCRM. Aspire's top selling product is QuoteWerks. Selling to a variety of markets, Aspire Technologies, Inc. has built its position in the marketplace with QuoteWerks as a small to middle market leader by providing the sales quoting and proposal solution that has the ease of use of spreadsheet software, with the feature set, power, and flexibility of high end custom solutions without the associated costs and complexities. QuoteWerks strategically addresses the pressing needs of the Small to Medium Enterprise, providing a scalable, integrated and customizable solution that increases productivity to unmatched levels from a single-user environment all the way up to the enterprise environment. QuoteWerks, formerly "Quote Pro", has gone through many changes rapidly responding to user feedback. Aspire Technologies, Inc. appreciates the working relationship that it holds with its customers. We believe that this customer interaction is the reason for our success. QuoteWerks is used by over 88,000 users worldwide in over 101 countries.

