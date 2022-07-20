Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks // Theft - Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

 

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 22A2003796

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicholas Olson                           

STATION: St. Albans Barracks                     

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 07/15/22 – 0709 hours

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rice Hill Road, Sheldon

 

VIOLATION: Theft of Tools

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On July 15th, 2022 at approximately 0709 hours the Vermont State Police received a report of a theft of tools from a locked worked van on Rice Hill Road in Sheldon. It was subsequently revealed that the suspects took approximately $18,000 worth of tools and equipment including two Milwaukee pro press kits and a Testo Combustion Analyzer along with a significant number of additional tools. The tools are labeled with the letters “AMI” and some are also marked with a tool number. The Vermont State Police are requesting assistance in identifying the individuals involved and recovering the stolen property. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.

 

 

Trooper Nicholas Olson

Vermont State Police – St. Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

(802) 524-5993

E-mail: Nicholas.Olson@vermont.gov

 

