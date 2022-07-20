St. Albans Barracks // Theft - Request for Information
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A2003796
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicholas Olson
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 07/15/22 – 0709 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rice Hill Road, Sheldon
VIOLATION: Theft of Tools
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On July 15th, 2022 at approximately 0709 hours the Vermont State Police received a report of a theft of tools from a locked worked van on Rice Hill Road in Sheldon. It was subsequently revealed that the suspects took approximately $18,000 worth of tools and equipment including two Milwaukee pro press kits and a Testo Combustion Analyzer along with a significant number of additional tools. The tools are labeled with the letters “AMI” and some are also marked with a tool number. The Vermont State Police are requesting assistance in identifying the individuals involved and recovering the stolen property. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.
Trooper Nicholas Olson
Vermont State Police – St. Albans
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05478
(802) 524-5993
E-mail: Nicholas.Olson@vermont.gov