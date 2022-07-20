MDA Awards $120,000 to Combat Noxious Weeds

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) has awarded $120,000 to combat noxious weeds across Minnesota. Twenty-seven projects are being funded though the 2022 Noxious Weed and Invasive Plant Grant.

The money, awarded to cities, counties, townships, conservation districts, and tribal nations, will be used to purchase equipment and supplies, conduct mapping and outreach activities, and hire private applicators to manage noxious weeds.

Noxious weeds are plants that have the potential or are known to be harmful to human or animal health, the environment, public roads, crops, livestock, or other property. There are currently 48 plants on Minnesota’s Noxious Weed List.

Grant projects were awarded up to $5,000 to be spent in one year to support local activity.

The MDA has awarded over $1 million since 2017 to local municipalities and tribal nations for projects that focus on noxious weeds throughout the state.

Visit the MDA website to learn more about the state’s Noxious Weed Program.

Organization County Award Amount Project Title Aitkin Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) Aitkin $4,500 Expansion of noxious weed control at gravel pits to include surrounding properties/rights-of-way Anoka County Parks Anoka $5,000 UTV tank sprayers for noxious and invasive plant control Bellevue Township Morrison $5,000 Weed control Bemidji Parks Beltrami $4,950 Lake boulevard Birchdale Township Stearns $5,000 Weed spraying project Burnhamville Township Todd $1,625 Spray ivy Carlton SWCD Carlton $5,000 Cooperative Weed Management Area (CWMA), partners, and local citizens tackle invasives Cedar Mills Township Meeker $5,000 2022 ditch spraying Chisago SWCD Chisago $5,000 CWMA program enhancement for wild parsnip control City of Fertile Polk $4,636 Fertile Sand Hills buckthorn control City of Isle Mille Lacs $2,500 Noxious weed plants City of New Brighton Ramsey $5,000 Creekview Park buckthorn removal City of Winona Winona $5,000 Sugar Loaf Oriental bittersweet control Kandiyohi SWCD Kandiyohi $5,000 Weed grant Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe $5,000 Controlling Bakaan ingoji ga-ondaadag (non-local beings) on the Leech Lake Reservation May Township Cass $5,000 Noxious weed removal 2022 Mille Lacs SWCD Mille Lacs $1,000 Targeted eradication and control 2022 Norman SWCD Norman $5,000 2022 noxious weed and invasive plant inventory, treatment, and education Pennington SWCD Pennington $1,100 Tools for Pennington buckthorn removal Sumner Township Fillmore $5,000 Project wipeout: ending the wild parsnip pandemic Traverse County Traverse $3,600 Weed control Traverse SWCD Traverse $4,280 Poison hemlock eradication project Vadnais Lake Area Water Management Organization Ramsey $5,000 City hall wooded wetland restoration Wabasha SWCD Wabasha $5,000 Management of common tansy and poison hemlock West Otter Tail SWCD Otter Tail $5,000 Road right-of-way noxious weed control Wiscoy Township Winona $5,000 Invasive species sprayer Workman Township Aitkin $1,900 Noxious weed reduction

###

Media Contact

Allen Sommerfeld, MDA Communications

651-201-6185

Allen.Sommerfeld@state.mn.us