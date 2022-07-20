Submit Release
MDA Awards $120,000 to Combat Noxious Weeds

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) has awarded $120,000 to combat noxious weeds across Minnesota. Twenty-seven projects are being funded though the 2022 Noxious Weed and Invasive Plant Grant.

The money, awarded to cities, counties, townships, conservation districts, and tribal nations, will be used to purchase equipment and supplies, conduct mapping and outreach activities, and hire private applicators to manage noxious weeds.

Noxious weeds are plants that have the potential or are known to be harmful to human or animal health, the environment, public roads, crops, livestock, or other property. There are currently 48 plants on Minnesota’s Noxious Weed List.

Grant projects were awarded up to $5,000 to be spent in one year to support local activity.

The MDA has awarded over $1 million since 2017 to local municipalities and tribal nations for projects that focus on noxious weeds throughout the state.

Visit the MDA website to learn more about the state’s Noxious Weed Program.

 

Organization County Award Amount Project Title
Aitkin Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) Aitkin $4,500 Expansion of noxious weed control at gravel pits to include surrounding properties/rights-of-way
Anoka County Parks Anoka $5,000 UTV tank sprayers for noxious and invasive plant control
Bellevue Township Morrison $5,000 Weed control
Bemidji Parks Beltrami $4,950 Lake boulevard
Birchdale Township Stearns $5,000 Weed spraying project
Burnhamville Township Todd $1,625 Spray ivy
Carlton SWCD Carlton $5,000 Cooperative Weed Management Area (CWMA), partners, and local citizens tackle invasives
Cedar Mills Township Meeker $5,000 2022 ditch spraying
Chisago SWCD Chisago $5,000 CWMA program enhancement for wild parsnip control
City of Fertile Polk $4,636 Fertile Sand Hills buckthorn control
City of Isle Mille Lacs $2,500 Noxious weed plants
City of New Brighton Ramsey $5,000 Creekview Park buckthorn removal
City of Winona Winona $5,000 Sugar Loaf Oriental bittersweet control
Kandiyohi SWCD Kandiyohi $5,000 Weed grant
Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe   $5,000 Controlling Bakaan ingoji ga-ondaadag (non-local beings) on the Leech Lake Reservation
May Township Cass $5,000 Noxious weed removal 2022
Mille Lacs SWCD Mille Lacs $1,000 Targeted eradication and control 2022
Norman SWCD Norman $5,000 2022 noxious weed and invasive plant inventory, treatment, and education
Pennington SWCD Pennington $1,100 Tools for Pennington buckthorn removal
Sumner Township Fillmore $5,000 Project wipeout: ending the wild parsnip pandemic
Traverse County Traverse $3,600 Weed control
Traverse SWCD Traverse $4,280 Poison hemlock eradication project
Vadnais Lake Area Water Management Organization Ramsey $5,000 City hall wooded wetland restoration
Wabasha SWCD Wabasha $5,000 Management of common tansy and poison hemlock
West Otter Tail SWCD Otter Tail $5,000 Road right-of-way noxious weed control
Wiscoy Township Winona $5,000 Invasive species sprayer
Workman Township Aitkin $1,900 Noxious weed reduction

 

Media Contact
Allen Sommerfeld, MDA Communications
651-201-6185
Allen.Sommerfeld@state.mn.us

