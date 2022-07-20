A NIGHT FOR LIFE is Coming to the Athens, Texas July 22-23
The all-night worship and prayer vigil will unite Christian believers of all denominations from around America.
This is the mark of a church actively seeking the face of God for themselves, their country, and the world. Followers of Christ are uniting together for an Awakening.”ATHENS, TEXAS, USA, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Believers in Jesus from all walks of life and faith backgrounds are coming together for an all-night worship and prayer gathering to stand for life at Athens Life Fellowship Church in Athens, Texas. The dusk-to-dawn worship burn and praise vigil begins at 7 p.m. July 22 and ends at 7 a.m. on the 23rd.
— Cynthia Dunbar
The event promises to be just like the ones done immediately preceding the Great Awakening. Athens, Texas was chosen because of its history as the location where Dr. Curtis Boyd (see footnote) began performing illegal abortions on women from around the country before the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision in 1973.
Awakening Arise, a non-profit ministry dedicated to protecting the unborn and promoting life, is co-hosting the event. “The level of unity we are experiencing is rare,” said Awakening Arise executive director Cynthia Dunbar, who is also a leader in The Great Awakening Project. “Churches and ministries across demographics and denominations are coming together like never before.”
Organizations involved in the event include Awakening Arise, The Great Awakening Project, Youth With a Mission, Sean Feucht (grassroots gospel worship), Intercessors for America, the Catholic Church and many local churches. Other ministries include Faith2Action, Human Coalition, Texas Right to Life, Federation of Ministers and Churches International, Resurrection Ranch, National Resource Center for Education, Day of Tears, Hosea Initiative, Restoration Project, In One Accord Ministries, Right to Life of East Texas and many more.
A NIGHT FOR LIFE is not a political rally but a time of pure worship of the person of life, Jesus Christ. God is bringing unity to the body of Christ as he promised and this is one manifestation of that movement.
“This is the mark of a church actively seeking the face of God for themselves, their country, and the world,” Dunbar said. “Followers of Christ are uniting together for an Awakening. Rarely, if ever, do traditional, charismatic, and Catholic Churches all humbly and seamlessly come together simply to worship God and stand for life.
“This generation is tired of politicians, tired of bureaucracy, and tired of being told what is wrong with the world but never given a solution,” Dunbar added. “We will not continue to stand idly by as our freedoms and those of the most innocent among us are being stolen. We are the generation that values life and call out the shameful tolerance by any government (federal, state, or local) for the shedding of innocent blood. Christ is the solution and we are his voice today.”
There is no cost to attend the event and people unable to attend in person can register to participate online. More information can be found at www.awakeningarise.com.
Footnote: https://www.huffpost.com/entry/how-the-first-legal-abortion-clinic-in-texas-came-to_b_581a08dde4b0bd7151a2535c
