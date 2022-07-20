Madigan & Lewis Attorneys Are 2022 Super Lawyers® and Rising Stars
Madigan & Lewis announced that our attorneys have been named 2022 Northern California Super Lawyers and 2022 Northern California Rising Stars.SAN MATEO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Madigan & Lewis Attorneys Are 2022 Super Lawyers® and Rising Stars
Madigan & Lewis, LLP is proud to announce that founding partners, Kimberly A. Madigan and Victoria K. Lewis have been named to 2022 Northern California Super Lawyers® for the fourth year in a row. In addition, partner Erin J. McCormick and associate Brooke N. Murphy were selected to 2022 Northern California Rising Stars for the fourth year in a row.
Super Lawyers® is a rating service for outstanding lawyers in more than 70 practice areas. Only the top five percent of all attorneys in Northern California are named each year as Super Lawyers®. Attorneys who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement are nominated and evaluated based on independent research. The objective of the Super Lawyers® designation is to create a credible, comprehensive, and diverse listing of outstanding attorneys that can be used as a resource for attorneys and consumers. Lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed; therefore, inclusion in Super Lawyers is considered a singular honor.
The selection of Rising Stars is based on peer nominations and evaluations along with third-party research. No more than 2.5 percent of all Northern California lawyers are named to the list of Rising Stars, who must be under the age of 40 or have been in practice for 10 or fewer years.
Kimberly A. Madigan is a Certified Family Law Specialist* and has been practicing law for 20 years. She is a founding partner of Madigan & Lewis, LLP. Ms. Madigan litigates some of the most complex family law matters both in public court and with private judges at all stages of litigation, including trial. Her family law practice focuses on complex and high-asset divorce, property characterization and division, child and spousal support proceedings, high-conflict custody disputes, including relocation cases and resist-refuse cases, parentage (paternity) cases, domestic violence cases, and post-judgment proceedings. She also drafts prenuptial and postnuptial agreements. In addition, she is trained in both mediation and collaborative divorce and is highly skilled at negotiating settlements in or out of court. Ms. Madigan is the immediate past president of Collaborative Practice of California, the statewide organization of collaborative practice groups. She also drafts premarital and postnuptial agreements. *The State Bar of California Board of Legal Specialization
Victoria K. Lewis is a Certified Family Law Specialist*. She is a founding partner of Madigan & Lewis, LLP. Ms. Lewis graduated from Wellesley College and UCLA School of Law and has been a member of the State Bar of California since December 1988. Ms. Lewis is a Fellow of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers (“AAML”). The AAML was founded in 1962, and there are currently 1650 AAML Fellows across the 50 United States who are generally recognized by judges and attorneys as preeminent family law practitioners with a high level of knowledge, skill and integrity. Ms. Lewis also served as an attorney for the Family Division of the Santa Clara Superior Court. Prior to her work in family law, Ms. Lewis worked as a Deputy Legislative Counsel for the California State Legislature, where she focused on employment and contract law as well as health and safety matters. Prior to this, she worked as a civil litigator for Baker McKenzie. Ms. Lewis has successfully represented clients in all aspects of family law matters including complex property characterization and division, business valuations, child and spousal support proceedings, high-conflict custody disputes, including relocation cases and resist-refuse cases, parentage (paternity) cases, domestic violence cases, and post-judgment proceedings. *The State Bar of California Board of Legal Specialization
Erin J. McCormick has focused her entire legal career on family law matters. Her family law practice focuses on complex and high-asset divorce, property characterization and division, child and spousal support proceedings, high-conflict custody and visitation disputes, including resist-refuse cases, and parentage, domestic violence, and post-judgment proceedings. Before joining Madigan & Lewis, LLP, she worked as an associate attorney for Flicker, Kerin, Kruger & Bissada in Menlo Park. While in law school, Ms. McCormick served as a law clerk for the Honorable Monica F. Wiley in the family law division of the San Francisco Superior Court. Before entering the legal field, she spent seven years as an Employee Relations Specialist at the University of California, San Diego handling complex employee performance and labor relations issues. Ms. McCormick’s diverse background in both the legal and business arenas provides a unique knowledge base.
Brooke N. Murphy focuses her practice on all aspects of family law, including dissolution of marriage, domestic violence matters, child and spousal support, property characterization and division, high conflict custody and visitation disputes, parentage, and reproductive issues. In addition, she also helps clients seek name and gender changes by securing court orders and changing government identity documents. Prior to joining Madigan & Lewis, LLP, Ms. Murphy was a judicial extern for the Honorable Daniel A. Flores in the family law division of the San Francisco Superior Court. While working at Madigan & Lewis, LLP, Ms. Murphy returned to her alma mater (UC Hastings College of the Law) to work as an Adjunct Professor, where she taught legal research and writing. Ms. Murphy currently serves as Co-chair of the Family Law Section of the San Mateo County Bar Association and will be Chair of the Section in 2023. In her role as Chair, Ms. Murphy serves as a liaison between the Family Law Section’s 375 members and the Family Law Division of the San Mateo County Superior Court. She is also the 2022 President of the Barristers Section of the San Mateo County Bar Association. Ms. Murphy has been consistent in her dedication to helping families in transition, volunteering as a Court Appointed Special Advocate for children in the foster care system and has worked in the field of law for over a decade.
Madigan & Lewis, LLP is a woman-owned and operated law firm that has been serving families of all circumstances here in the Silicon Valley for over seven years, having successfully aided countless individuals and families navigate their family law matters to conclusion. For more information, contact the firm at (650) 482-8480 or https://madiganlewis.com.
