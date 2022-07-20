Laboratory and small production mixing with temperature control, cooling and robotic function
Mixing new formulations for products with the Hauschild SpeedMixer® with sensor integration and automatic pot cooling system
German-made Hauschild SpeedMixer SMART DAC innovates the market of laboratory mixing in the USA and in Europe with smart functions.
“There is no better way to obtain a homogeneous mixture of different materials than mixing with a DAC mixer”, explains Fabio Boccola, CEO of Hauschild Engineering, the pioneer of this technology. “Such a dual asymmetric centrifugal mixer works without a stirring tool, ensures almost one hundred percent degassing and mixes compounds with extremely high rotation values through harnessing centrifugal forces that were previously considered impossible to mix.”
In addition to viscosity, another hurdle in mixing materials is temperature sensitivity. If temperature-sensitive materials for chemicals, adhesives, silicones, cosmetics or even batteries have to be mixed, too high a temperature can make the whole material unusable or cause it to explode.
Hauschild Engineering has therefore equipped its original Hauschild SpeedMixer®, which has proven itself on the market for almost 50 years, with innovative sensor technology and software. This series called SMART DAC is already on the market and delights customers in the USA and Europe.
Sensors and other smart technology
The new Hauschild SpeedMixer® SMART DAC come with vacuum-robotic, sensor integration for temperature, gas etc., variable counter rotation, Internet of things compliance, QR-code reader, remote control, and automatic pot cooling system, which is an absolute novelty in the field of laboratory mixers. The SMART DAC series allows mixing from 250 g up to 1,5 kg and 2 kg. All SMART DAC are available with mixing volume from 310 ml up to 2.8 litres.
The improved structure of this new device also allows mixing at very low speeds without the risk of high vibrations, offering a big advantage when, for example, a light powder is one of the components.
Vacuum robotic capabilities
For companies with highly automated laboratories and small quantities production Hauschild offers a robotic version – now also with vacuum option for perfect degassing which is the first device of this kind of the market. Up to 500 programs with multiprogram function and up to 36 steps with acceleration and deceleration programmable for each step help laboratory employees to increase the precision of their tests. This enormous time saving is freeing up capacities to do the work that really matters, e.g. the creation of new formulations and increasing quality and variety of products, without having to worry about the material exploding due to heat or gas.
On an important side note, especially US customers shall be informed that despite having the new generation of SMART DAC, all other standard Hauschild SpeedMixer® models that might be known in the market as “SpeedMixerTM are still manufactured despite some rumors that these products are discontinued. This mixup has to do with a recent market change where former distributor of Hauschild in the US – FlackTek Inc – has brought their own product to market without declaring fully that this is not a new generation of Hauschild SpeedMixer® but a totally new product – not manufactured nor authorized or developed by Hauschild according to the company’s strict quality control standards MADE IN GERMANY.
Customers that are in doubt of the origin of their SpeedMixer shall contact the German headquarter or US distributor in Detroit to clarify any question they might have.
Interested parties can test live at hall 12.0 - booth A70 at Achema how fast and homogeneously a Hauschild SpeedMixer mixes any material.
More: www.hauschild-speedmixer.com.
Hauschild YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCs9jdLhro1rPgRZ3Lr-Nu1A/videos
