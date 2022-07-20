Crystal Khalil & Dr. Nicole LaBeach to Host Heart of the Matter Relationship Mastermind at Secret Location
Duo to present relationships for singles and couples in Atlanta on July 23 and 24
We can’t wait to kick off our event to empower both singles and couples to improve their romantic relationships, which in turn, can affect all aspects of their lives.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crystal Khalil and Dr. Nicole LaBeach, Volition Enterprises and Sister Diamonds Co-CEOs, are hosting a two-day Heart of the Matter Relationship Mystery Mastermind. Located at a mystery/undisclosed location in Atlanta, the event will include relationship guidance for couples on Saturday, July 23 along with a day for singles on Sunday, July 24.
During the Mystery Mastermind event, bestselling author Crystal Khalil and OWN’s “Put A Ring On It” Host Dr. Nicole will share their master advice on navigating relationships including topics:
Preventing self-sabotage - How to identify patterns of sabotage
The art of vulnerability - How to tear down the walls to create connection and intimacy
Communicating with ease - How to experience more effective communication and work through conflict
“We can’t wait to kick off our event to empower both singles and couples to improve their romantic relationships, which in turn, can affect all aspects of their lives,” Dr. Nicole said. “As the first-ever Mystery Mastermind Weekend, we are thrilled to interact with all of the attendees and see the true impact that we make in their love lives along with other important relationships.”
The intimate Mystery Mastermind Weekend will cover the three secrets to discover and stop cycles of sabotage in relationships, and the art of communication and dynamics for greater vulnerability and intimacy. In addition, Crystal and Dr. Nicole will explain how to identify and handle people, both past and present, who impact relationship dynamics.
Crystal and Dr. Nicole motivate others to build the careers/business of their dreams and strengthen the relationships that matter at home, work and in the greater community. The duo harnesses the power of collectivism and collaboration in all Crystal and Dr. Nicole brands to effectively illuminate, celebrate and advance the brilliance of individuals.
If you would like more information about Crystal and Dr. Nicole, please visit sisterdiamonds.com or email info@sisterdiamonds.com. For more information or to attend the Mystery Mastermind Weekend please register here bit.ly/hotmpop-up.
