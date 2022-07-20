Shaftsbury Barracks / ATV Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22B3002310
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper R. Criss
STATION: VSP Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 07/19/22 at 1640 Hours
STREET: Dorset Hill Road
TOWN: Dorset
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Morse Hill Road
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Gravel/dirt surface
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Juvenile
AGE: 17
SEAT BELT? Yes
PROTECTIVE HELMET? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Londonderry, VT
INJURIES: Rib injury & bruising on upper body
HOSPITAL: Southwestern Vermont Medical Center
VEHICLE YEAR: 2010
VEHICLE MAKE: Polaris
VEHICLE MODEL: Ranger RZR
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor passenger side damage
VEHICLE #1
Passenger: Juvenile
AGE: 17
SEAT BELT? Yes
PROTECTIVE HELMET? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dorset, VT
INJURIES: Broken arm
HOSPITAL: Southwestern Vermont Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police assigned to the Shaftsbury Barracks responded to an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) crash with serious bodily injury on Dorset Hill Road in the Town of Dorset. Upon arrival, Troopers observed an ATV had crashed and caused a rib injury to the operator (Juvenile 1) and serious bodily injury to the passenger (Juvenile 2). It was discovered the ATV was traveling down Dorset Hill Road around a slight turn left toward Morse Hill Road. Troopers observed roadway evidence which showed where the ATV began to lose control and fishtail. Juvenile 1 advised they lost control of the ATV as it was fishtailing before the ATV eventually was flipped onto the passenger side. The ATV slid before reaching a position of uncontrolled rest and trapped Juvenile 2’s arm, which caused the broken arm. Juvenile 1 was transported by Arlington Rescue Squad, and Juvenile 2 was transported by Northshire Rescue Squad to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center for further medical attention.
Troopers determined the roadway condition with the gravel/dirt surface, and the excessive speed around the slight curve left in the roadway caused the ATV to lose control. The downhill slope of the road caused the ATV to flip and land on its passenger side before sliding to a position of rest. Both juveniles wore their seatbelts and protective headgear, preventing further injury.
Vermont State Police were assisted by Arlington Rescue Squad, Northshire Rescue Squad, and East Dorset Fire Department. Vermont Civil Violation Complaints are pending at this time.