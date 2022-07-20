Shaftsbury Barracks / ATV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22B3002310

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper R. Criss

STATION: VSP Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 07/19/22 at 1640 Hours

STREET: Dorset Hill Road

TOWN: Dorset

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Morse Hill Road

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Gravel/dirt surface

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Juvenile

AGE: 17

SEAT BELT? Yes

PROTECTIVE HELMET? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Londonderry, VT

INJURIES: Rib injury & bruising on upper body

HOSPITAL: Southwestern Vermont Medical Center

VEHICLE YEAR: 2010

VEHICLE MAKE: Polaris

VEHICLE MODEL: Ranger RZR

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor passenger side damage

VEHICLE #1

Passenger: Juvenile

AGE: 17

SEAT BELT? Yes

PROTECTIVE HELMET? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dorset, VT

INJURIES: Broken arm

HOSPITAL: Southwestern Vermont Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police assigned to the Shaftsbury Barracks responded to an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) crash with serious bodily injury on Dorset Hill Road in the Town of Dorset. Upon arrival, Troopers observed an ATV had crashed and caused a rib injury to the operator (Juvenile 1) and serious bodily injury to the passenger (Juvenile 2). It was discovered the ATV was traveling down Dorset Hill Road around a slight turn left toward Morse Hill Road. Troopers observed roadway evidence which showed where the ATV began to lose control and fishtail. Juvenile 1 advised they lost control of the ATV as it was fishtailing before the ATV eventually was flipped onto the passenger side. The ATV slid before reaching a position of uncontrolled rest and trapped Juvenile 2’s arm, which caused the broken arm. Juvenile 1 was transported by Arlington Rescue Squad, and Juvenile 2 was transported by Northshire Rescue Squad to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center for further medical attention.

Troopers determined the roadway condition with the gravel/dirt surface, and the excessive speed around the slight curve left in the roadway caused the ATV to lose control. The downhill slope of the road caused the ATV to flip and land on its passenger side before sliding to a position of rest. Both juveniles wore their seatbelts and protective headgear, preventing further injury.

Vermont State Police were assisted by Arlington Rescue Squad, Northshire Rescue Squad, and East Dorset Fire Department. Vermont Civil Violation Complaints are pending at this time.