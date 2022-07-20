Lateral Flow Immunoassay (LFIA) Based Rapid Test Market Growth Is Aided By The Demand For Home-Based Devices

Lateral Flow Immunoassay (LFIA) Based Rapid Test Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Forecast To 2031

The Business Research Company’s Lateral Flow Immunoassay (LFIA) Based Rapid Test Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growing demand for home-based lateral flow assay devices in expected to support the lateral flow immunoassay LFIA based rapid test industry growth in the forecast period. Home-based lateral flow assays devices are diagnostic equipment used to confirm the presence or absence of a target analyte in humans or animals, such as infections or biomarkers, or pollutants in water sources, foodstuffs, or animal feeds. They are frequently used to test pregnancy and stigmatized conditions such as HIV, as they can be conducted at home. Many firms created home-based lateral flow assays for COVID-19 testing during COVID-19 pandemic as individuals were terrified of being tested at diagnostic laboratories or hospitals. This fueled the need for home-based lateral flow tests thus driving the market. As a result, various home-based tests were developed. For instance, in 2021, Novacyt, a biotech company focusing on clinical diagnostics, launched two antigen lateral flow tests that small, instrument-free, and include all of the components needed for safe sample collection, preparation, testing, result interpretation, and disposal for use by healthcare professionals or patients at home. According to the lateral flow immunoassay LFIA based rapid test market analysis, the increasing demand for home-based lateral flow assays devices are expected to boost the growth of the market.

Read more on the Global LFIA Based Rapid Test Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/lateral-flow-immunoassay-lfia-based-rapid-test-market

The global LFIA based rapid test market size is expected to decline from $11.05 billion in 2021 to $6.84 billion in 2026 at a rate of -9.2%. The global LFIA based rapid test market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2026 and reach $9.54 billion in 2031.

According to the lateral flow immunoassay LFIA based rapid test market overview, the adoption of artificial intelligence is an emerging trend in the market. Recent developments in artificial intelligence (AI) have had a significant impact on the healthcare industry, which is predicted to be shaping the lateral flow immunoassay LFIA based rapid test market outlook. The use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the industry saves time and reduces research and development costs. AI algorithms are effective in streamlining infectious diseases screening and detection.

Major players covered in the global lateral flow immunoassay (LFIA) based rapid test industry are Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Quidel Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Danaher Corporation.

TBRC’s LFIA based rapid test market report is segmented by technique into competitive assay, sandwich assay, multiplex detection assay, by end-users into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic laboratories, home care, others, by application into infectious disease, pregnancy and fertility, toxicology, cardiac marker and cholesterol testing, others.

Lateral Flow Immunoassay (LFIA) Based Rapid Test Market 2022 – By Technique (Competitive Assay, Sandwich Assay, Multiplex Detection Assay), By Application (Infectious Disease, Pregnancy And Fertility, Toxicology, Cardiac Marker And Cholesterol Testing), By End-Users (Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Home Care), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a lateral flow immunoassay (LFIA) based rapid test market overview, forecast lateral flow immunoassay (LFIA) based rapid test market size and growth for the whole market, lateral flow immunoassay (LFIA) based rapid test market segments, geographies, lateral flow immunoassay (LFIA) based rapid test market trends, lateral flow immunoassay (LFIA) based rapid test market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global LFIA Based Rapid Test Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6392&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Global Market Report 2022 – By Product (Consumables & Assay Kits, Instruments), By Test Type (Routine Laboratory Tests, Autoantibodies Tests, Immunologic Tests, Other Tests), By End User (Clinical Laboratories, Hospitals, Other End Users) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/autoimmune-disease-diagnosis-global-market-report

Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Instruments And Kits, Reagents), By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Blood Banks, Plasma Fractionation Companies), By Technology (Western Blot, ELISA, Nucleic Acid Amplification, Fluorescence Assay, Rapid Test), By Application (Blood Grouping, Disease Screening) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blood-transfusion-diagnostics-global-market-report

COVID-19 Detection Test Kits and Consumables Global Market Report 2022 – By Kits (Viral Load Testing Kits (qPCR and RT-PCR), Virus Neutralizing Assay Kits, Antibody Detection Kits (ELISA), Viral Antigen Detection Test Kits, Other Kits), By Consumables (Swabs, Tubes, Viral Transfer Media, Reagents, Other Consumables), By Specimen Type (Nose & Throat Swab, Blood, Sputum, Nasal Aspirate), By End Use (Hospitals, clinics, Public Health Labs, Private and commercial labs, Physicians labs, Research institutes, Other Specimen Types) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/covid-19-detection-test-kits-and-consumables-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/



Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC