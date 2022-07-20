Williston Barracks / Obstruction of Justice

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A1004534

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Clay Knight

STATION: Williston Barracks

DATE/TIME: 07-19-2022 / 1942 hrs.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Camp Rd. / Eden, VT

VIOLATION: Obstruction of Justice and Criminal Threatening

ACCUSED: Jared Lilly

AGE: 61

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Eden, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police received a report that Jared Lilly was threatening some of his neighbors. Police later located Lilly and took him into custody without incident. Lilly was charged with Criminal Threatening and Obstruction of Justice. Lilly was issued conditions to appear in court on 07-20-2022 at 1100 hrs.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07-20-2022 / 1100 hrs.

COURT: Lamoille

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Center

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.