Williston Barracks / Obstruction of Justice
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A1004534
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Clay Knight
STATION: Williston Barracks
DATE/TIME: 07-19-2022 / 1942 hrs.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Camp Rd. / Eden, VT
VIOLATION: Obstruction of Justice and Criminal Threatening
ACCUSED: Jared Lilly
AGE: 61
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Eden, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time the Vermont State Police received a report that Jared Lilly was threatening some of his neighbors. Police later located Lilly and took him into custody without incident. Lilly was charged with Criminal Threatening and Obstruction of Justice. Lilly was issued conditions to appear in court on 07-20-2022 at 1100 hrs.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07-20-2022 / 1100 hrs.
COURT: Lamoille
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Center
BAIL: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.