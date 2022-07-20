2022 Prime Day was the biggest Prime Day event for Amazon’s selling partners
EINPresswire.com/ -- Prime Day 2022 was the biggest Prime Day event for Amazon’s selling partners globally and in Malaysia, most of whom are small and medium-sized businesses, whose sales in Amazon outpaced Amazon’s global retail business over the same period.
Globally, Prime members purchased more than 300 million worldwide—making this year’s event the biggest Prime Day in Amazon’s history. Prime members worldwide purchased 100,000 items per minute during this year's Prime Day event. Some of the best-selling categories includes Amazon Devices, Consumer Electronics and Home. Meanwhile, among the Malaysian sellers’, the best 4 selling categories includes: Furniture, Grocery, Sports and Home.
“Prime Day is not only a celebration of Amazon Prime members but also a good opportunity for selling partners to level up their brand awareness and sales performance. This year, we have spent more efforts in supporting sellers from Malaysia to prepare for Prime Day, not only in offering more consultation and training, but also in introducing global tools, services and programs. We are happy to see more Malaysian sellers participating in this worldwide event, and we are thrilled to see that Malaysian sellers achieved so much success during Prime Day.” said Anand Palit, Head of Amazon Global Selling - Southeast Asia.
“This is my first Prime Day since we started selling on Amazon and it’s great to see that we have 4 figure sales in a single day! We offered customers curated and unique furniture products ranging from living, dining to bedroom at great deals during Prime Day and our best-selling SKU is 5 drawer dressers”, Ms Ehda from Galano Furniture.
“Prime Day helped us reach out to new customers! We sold out our Organic Ceremonial Grade Matcha Green Tea Powder and increased 5 times of sales in just two days!”, said Mr. Josh from FKRO.
This year, Amazon has made it easier than ever to support small businesses. Customers spent more than $3 billion on more than 100 million small business items products included in the “Support Small Businesses to Win Big” sweepstakes.
