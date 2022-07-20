Next Woman Up’s Leadership Program
Close the pay and advancement gaps and help women stop wasting time in places that don’t help us growCOLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Next Woman Up’s Leadership Program is for Women Who Want to Advance Their Careers and Grow Leadership Abilities
Registration now open for seven-week course that includes live coaching and recorded content
Registration has opened for Next Woman Up’s Defining Your Career Path leadership program, a seven-week course that provides training for women who want to advance their careers and grow their leadership abilities.
Through a combination of live coaching and recorded content, the program provides training courses, coaching and community in three easy-to-follow modules for women who are “next up,” according to founder Tauna Batiste, who is proud to report that 75% of her leadership workforce is female.
She said she developed the program “to close the pay and advancement gaps and to help women stop wasting time in places that don’t help us grow. I spent years trying to figure it out. And I know plenty of others who could say the same. While I don’t begrudge my experience, the one thing I hear over and over is ‘I wish I would’ve known this sooner.’ What we hope to share with our audience are those gems that will help you grow now into your dreams instead of believing that it’s for one day in the distant future.”
Among the topics covered in the course are discovering personal motivations; identifying the work that brings joy; goalsetting with intention; personal branding and resume positioning; negotiating deserving salaries; and how to leave what no longer works.
Batiste said the class will appeal to women who feel lost on how to find their dream career and need to know what steps are needed to achieve it, or if they are tired of being passed over for promotion and feel like their achievements and wins aren’t being seen by company decision-makers.
Batiste, a CEO, executive coach and former executive director, said, “I spent years in the nonprofit sector spinning my wheels trying to connect my aspirations and skills with open positions. Until one day I completely recreated my approach and everything changed.
“I will teach you how to take your career off cruise control and move with intention,” she said.
For more information or to register for the Defining Your Career Path leadership program, visit nextwomanup.teachable.com.
About Next Woman Up
Our mission is to support and uplift women. We equip women to expand their leadership, control their career path and be intentional about their growth.
