State Auditor Blaha to Preside over Official State Proclamation of Minnesota Building and Construction Trades Council as a Yellow Ribbon Company - For July 20, 2022

Contact: Donald McFarland | 651-236-0494

Saint Paul, MN – On Wednesday, July 20, at 4:00 pm, State Auditor Julie Blaha will preside over the official state proclamation ceremony of Minnesota’s newest Yellow Ribbon Company designee - the Minnesota Building and Construction Trades Council. A Yellow Ribbon Company is a designation to develop and execute a sustainable, formal action plan that demonstrates their long-term commitment to service members, veterans, and their families.

The proclamation ceremony will be held at the Mankato Civic Center Plaza at 1 Civic Center Plaza, Mankato, MN 56001.

What: Official State Proclamation of Minnesota Building and Construction Trades Council as Minnesota’s newest “Yellow Ribbon Company”

Where: Mankato Civic Center Plaza, 1 Civic Center Plaza, Mankato, MN 56001

When: July 20, 2022 at 4:00 pm

Who: State Auditor Julie Blaha, National Guard Colonel Eduardo Suárez, Mankato Mayor Najwa Massad, Minnesota Building and Construction Trades President Joe Fowler, and Jim Carey of Seiben Carey Law

