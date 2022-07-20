Neursantys Establishes Advisory Board, Announces New Members
Brings innovation to detection, therapeutic correction of age-related balance impairmentsCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chicago, Illinois and Calgary, Alberta-based Neursantys today announced the establishment of the company’s Advisory Board. Neursantys innovations in wearable neurophysiological impairment sensing, non-invasive neuro-stimulation, and machine learning are enabling a powerful new class of wearable device that can deliver both diagnostic detection and therapeutic correction of age-related balance impairments. Joining the company’s Advisory Board are:
• Mary Furlong, CEO and Founder, Mary Furlong & Associates, an industry-leading consulting firm and conference producer in the longevity marketplace and an Advisory Council Member at the Centre for Aging + Brain Health Innovation in Toronto, Canada, and an Advisory Board Member at the Thrive Center in Louisville, Kentucky.
• Maryam Saleh, PhD, Executive Director, Kaplan Institute for Innovation and Tech Entrepreneurship, Illinois Institute of Technology; and
• Ruth Anne Eatock, PhD, Professor of Neurobiology and Neuroscience Institute faculty member, University of Chicago.
John Ralston, Neursantys CEO, noted “The Neursantys team is honored to be joined by such an accomplished group of experts in the rapidly growing longevity marketplace, the commercialization of neurostimulation innovations, and the fundamental mechanisms of vestibular balance disorders and regeneration. The Neursantys Advisory Board will provide invaluable support as we expand our core R&D, clinical pilots, and commercial launch initiatives.”
The Advisory Board will bring together expertise and thought leadership to the problem of age-related balance decline that impacts 60 million people in the U.S., increasing the risk of fall- related injuries.
“Neursantys is developing important new capabilities to help understand mechanisms underlying damage and functional regeneration of the balance system, including the vestibular organs in the inner ear, the vestibular nerve, and the multiple sensory and motor regions of the brain that use vestibular signals,” notes Dr. Eatock. “In addition to balance disorders, these new capabilities may also improve our ability to study, diagnose, and treat vestibular-related disruptions of cognitive and autonomic functions.“
About Neursantys (https://neursantys.com)
With offices in Chicago, Illinois and Calgary, Alberta, Neursantys integrates the company’s innovations in wearable neurophysiological impairment sensing, non-invasive neuro-stimulation, and machine learning into a powerful new class of wearable device that can deliver both diagnostic detection and therapeutic correction of neurophysiological impairments caused by aging, trauma, and disease. The company’s first product, NEURVESTA, addresses age-related balance degeneration, which impacts 35% of adults over the age of 40. By enabling our older populations to continue living actively and independently for much longer, the NEURVESTA device and related services are positioned to become a cornerstone of the rapidly growing longevity economy.
