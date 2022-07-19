Royalton Barracks: DUI Drug/ AGG OOC
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B2003051
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Stevens
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933
DATE/TIME: 07/19/22 / 0834 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 4, Bridgewater, VT
VIOLATION: DUI Drug, Aggravated OOC
ACCUSED: Kenvron Gardner
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: White River Junction, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/19/22 at approximately 0834 hours, Vermont State Police Dispatch received a report of a possible overdose on a pull-off on Route 4 in the town of Bridgewater. The defendant was checked out and cleared by rescue. Through investigation it was determined that the vehicle the defendant was operating was stolen and he was showing signs of impairment. The defendant was arrested for suspicion of DUI-Drug and Aggravated Operation Without Owners Consent.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/27/22 / 0800 hours
COURT: Windsor
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.