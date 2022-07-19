Submit Release
Royalton Barracks: DUI Drug/ AGG OOC

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B2003051

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Kyle Stevens                           

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 07/19/22 / 0834 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 4, Bridgewater, VT

VIOLATION: DUI Drug, Aggravated OOC

 

ACCUSED:   Kenvron Gardner                                            

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: White River Junction, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/19/22 at approximately 0834 hours, Vermont State Police Dispatch received a report of a possible overdose on a pull-off on Route 4 in the town of Bridgewater. The defendant was checked out and cleared by rescue. Through investigation it was determined that the vehicle the defendant was operating was stolen and he was showing signs of impairment. The defendant was arrested for suspicion of DUI-Drug and Aggravated Operation Without Owners Consent. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/27/22 / 0800 hours           

COURT: Windsor

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

