Skye Weaver The Earth Medicine Mentor Is Bringing Everyone Together For A Deep Awakening
Skye claims responsibility for her impact on the world.
I realized I still had a gap between what I KNEW and what I was PRACTICING! I needed support to get to a deeper level of awareness and personal practice. ”MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The earth-shattering events that transpired in the past two years reinvented the world unexpectedly. In these moments, Skye Weaver a personal coach recognized the need to evolve and pivot towards a deeper level of awareness and personal practice. Since the pandemic shook up everyone's way of thinking, being, and acting, the earth medicine mentor transformed this setback into an opportunity for healing.
— Skye Weaver
Liana Zavo: We are thrilled to have you join us today. Welcome to ZavoMedia PR Group exclusive interview! Let’s start with a little introduction. Tell our readers a bit about yourself and your company.
Skye Weaver: I am an earth medicine mentor and psychedelic self-care, specialist. I live on the occupied land of the Kumeyaay people in San Diego, California. My work in the world focuses mostly on regenerative transformation, mainly in the awareness of who we are in the process of whatever it is we are doing. I utilize many potent tools for this self-awareness practice, both in my own life and in my work in the world, like mindfulness, somatic therapies, and the safe and legal use of psychedelic cannabis for trauma resolution, creative problem solving, and self-actualization. I focus on education, harm reduction, integration, feminine leadership, self-care, inner child work, reparenting, and community
Liana: How has the pandemic changed your industry, and how have you adapted?
Skye: The biggest transition was figuring out how to take the ceremonial cannabis work online. I trained with Daniel McQueen of Medicinal Mindfulness, so he and the whole community came together to figure out the logistics of taking that work online. The community has been such a powerful ally during this time and made all the ups and downs of the past few years a little more bearable.
Liana: What advice do you wish you had received when the pandemic started, and what do you intend to improve in 2022?
Skye: When the pandemic hit, I considered myself a frontline worker in mental health, so I dove into my work and didn't take much time off. I wish I had taken more time just to sit and listen and come back to myself and my body. I naturally turned in that direction, but I was still trying to DO all the things instead of just relishing in the BEING as the world shut down. 2021 was my pause, as I took a year-long sabbatical for some health reasons. It gave me the lived experience of what it's like to slow down to make sure I put the metaphorical oxygen mask on myself before helping others. 2022 has been a slow stepping back into my work while still making sure I prioritize self-care above all else.
Liana: Most executives use stories to persuade and communicate in the workplace. Can you share with our readers examples of how you implement that in your business to communicate effectively with your team?
Skye: I love a language! I have an MFA from Harvard University in acting I love a good story told eloquently. Stories are how we make sense of the world, like a 3D model of our reality. To me, it's about looking at those stories and the language we use to tell them to ourselves and see if those stories are benefitting us or getting in our way. Words are magic. We cast spells with our language, which is why it's called "spelling." To me, the game is, How Aware Can We Be? How can we be the creators of our reality through the conscious use of language and the stories we tell ourselves with it? I use that with myself, my team, and every person I contact in my life.
Liana: A record 4.4 million Americans left their jobs in September 2021, accelerating a trend known as the Great Resignation. 47% of people plan to leave their job in 2022. Most are leaving because of their boss or their company culture. 82% feel unheard, undervalued, and misunderstood in the workplace. Do you think leaders see the data and think, “that’s not me – I’m not that boss they don’t want to work for? What changes do you think need to happen?
Skye: Such an important question! Culture is EVERYTHING as work. Look at all the relational trauma being passed on in our society, families, and workplaces. People are standing up for themselves en masse and seeking something new, a cultural wave of knowing their worth and knowing they are enough. I hope my work helps empower people to know their truth and speak it out into the world. Am I perfect, absolutely not, but do I care enough to be curious about and connect with people deeply and authentically absolutely. The big question is, will corporate America acknowledge the cultural revolution underway and meet it with open arms and an open heart and be the change too.
Liana: On a lighter note, if you had the ability to pick any business superpower, what would it be and how would you put it into practice?
From a service standpoint, I love where I'm at, but if I could call it a business superpower, it would be manifesting abundance. Abundance in the form of wealth, yes, but also creative energy as vitality and a lifespring on which to draw from. Like most of us, I grew up with a limiting money blueprint, so I'm always looking at how I can expand my connection to the infinite energy field.
Although challenges are inevitable in every transformation, coaches and mentors should not quickly surrender to drawbacks. "I realized I still had a gap between what I knew and what I was practicing. I needed support to get to a deeper level of awareness and personal practice," Skye reveals. Her most valuable takeaway for her practice is to remain grounded in the mission statement from day one.
Heather Peterson
ZavoMedia PR Group
+1 3474716157
email us here