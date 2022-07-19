Submit Release
Statewide System Outage Affecting DHHR Services

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports that due to a statewide system outage affecting multiple state agencies and services, DHHR’s public assistance portal, WV PATH, is not fully functional at this time. 

Users of the WV PATH public portal can submit applications and renewals, but such requests cannot be processed until the issue is resolved. DHHR and affected state agencies appreciate your patience during this outage as the timeline for resolution is unknown.  Additional notification will be released once the services have been restored.  

Please contact the office you are trying to reach directly by phone or website.

You may also call DHHR’s Customer Service line at 1-877-716-1212, with any questions, but the staff may not be able to process applications or make changes to existing cases until the outage is resolved.​​

