RodeoHouston and Fort Bend County Fair and Rodeo Join Forces
Fort Bend County Fair and Rodeo is held is Rosenberg, Texas is now a qualifier for the RodeoHouston competition.
We look forward to this partnership and are excited for the athletes who have been coming to our rodeo and for the fans as well. ”ROSENBERG, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Let’s rodeo! The Fort Bend County Fair and Rodeo is now a qualifier for RodeoHouston. RodeoHouston officials made the announcement today. “We look forward to this partnership and are excited for the athletes who have been coming to our rodeo and for the fans as well. It is a great way to get the best in rodeo action and enjoy all the Fort Bend County Fair and Rodeo has to offer,” says 2022 President, Chase Raska.
— Chase Raska, 2022 Fort Bend County Fair & Rodeo President
Champions of the sport of rodeo have always had a presence at our rodeo. Tuf Cooper, Sage Kimzey, Jacobs Crawley, and Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi are just a few of our past contestants who have graced our arena. Along with the Fort Bend County Fair and Rodeo, Waller County Fair & Rodeo in Hempstead, Texas, will be a qualifier. The Fort Bend County Fair and Rodeo will remain a PRCA sanctioned rodeo.
The RODEOHOUSTON purse has increased to $2,178,000. The rodeo competition is a 10-day tournament-style competition that crowns an event champion in bareback riding, bull riding, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, tie-down roping, team roping, women’s barrel racing, and women’s breakaway roping. All the Fort Bend County Fair and Rodeo champions in each of the approved eight events will be extended an invitation to compete at RODEOHOUSTON in 2023.
“We are committed to making RODEOHOUSTON the best it can be, for our fans and athletes alike, and as we look at our presentation and the growth across the sport of rodeo, we continue to evolve RODEOHOUSTON’s offerings, as well as our presentation,” said Chris Boleman, Rodeo president and CEO. We’re also excited to welcome Fort Bend County Fair and Rodeo and Waller County Fair and Rodeo as our two new local qualifiers.”
The Fort Bend County Fair and Rodeo is held in Rosenberg, Texas, at the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds from September 23 to October 2. For more information, visit fortbendcountyfair.com.
