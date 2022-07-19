Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,216 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,547 in the last 365 days.

Media Advisory: WVDOH advises motorists traffic backup I-64/77 split

Page Content

The West Virginia Department of Transportation, Division of Highways (WVDOH) is advising motorists to avoid the I-64/77 split, due to a closure of both westbound lanes at approximate mile 58.8.

WVDOH is anticipating both westbound lanes, closed due to a chemical spill from a tractor trailer accident, to reopen later tonight, July 19, 2022. Eastbound lanes remain open at this time. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes and arrange travel plans to avoid peak times when possible.​​

You just read:

Media Advisory: WVDOH advises motorists traffic backup I-64/77 split

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.