Media Advisory: WVDOH advises motorists traffic backup I-64/77 split

The West Virginia Department of Transportation, Division of Highways (WVDOH) is advising motorists to avoid the I-64/77 split, due to a closure of both westbound lanes at approximate mile 58.8.

WVDOH is anticipating both westbound lanes, closed due to a chemical spill from a tractor trailer accident, to reopen later tonight, July 19, 2022. Eastbound lanes remain open at this time. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes and arrange travel plans to avoid peak times when possible.​​