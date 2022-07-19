Hartzell Propeller Flying High into EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2022
Hartzell’s 2022 EAA profile features our investments in recent new prop STCs for Diamond DA40 NG, Mooney M20M/TLS/Bravo, and Wipaire’s four-blade carbon fiber propeller STC for the Cessna Caravan.”PIQUA, OHIO, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hartzell Propeller’s heightened presence at the 2022 EAA AirVenture Oshkosh includes aircraft on display, new propeller exhibits, sponsored aerial performers and pilot proficiency workshops, homebuilder forums, backcountry flyer discounts, and even a press conference. Again this year, Hartzell’s exhibit booth is 296-297 located in the Main Aircraft Display Area near the EAA AirVenture Welcome Center.
— Hartzell Propeller President JJ Frigge
“The Hartzell team is also celebrating Vans 50th anniversary and showing our love for the kitplane market with an appreciation day on Thursday, July 28. All kitplane owners and builders who tag their airplane’s photo on Instagram or Facebook @hartzellprop can stop by our booth for a cool treat from 2-5 p.m. Additionally, we are continuing our special backcountry prop deal for members of the Recreational Aviation Foundation.” Frigge added.
Hartzell is sponsoring a number of special aerobatic performers at EAA, including:
Kevin Coleman
Dell Coller
Michael Goulian
Jim Peitz
Redline Airshows
Bill Stein
Matt Younkin
Michael Goulian will display his aircraft at the Hartzell booth on Tuesday, July 26, and sign autographs the same day at 10:30 a.m. Redline Airshows’ Ken Rieder will exhibit his airplane on Thursday, July 28, and sign autographs the same day at 2 p,m. For the EAA’s complete airshow schedule go to: Air Shows (eaa.org).
Press Conference Scheduled
Hartzell Propeller is also participating with its sister companies in an EAA press conference to unveil a modern identity for the Hartzell family of companies. Executives from Hartzell Propeller, Hartzell Engine Technologies, AWI-AMI and their parent holding company, Tailwind Technologies, will update the aviation press.
Homebuilder Forums
During AirVenture 2022, Hartzell will conduct homebuilder forums presented by Trevor Parker, a Hartzell engineer and a pilot with a passion for homebuilts. This forum will discuss some of the various factors to consider when selecting a propeller and then integrating it into homebuilt aircraft. Propeller selection for homebuilts are scheduled Monday, July 25 and Thursday, July 28, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Forum Stage 10.
Topics will include substantial discussion on engine/propeller compatibility, what it takes to certify a propeller, metal versus composite designs, integration details like diameter and ground clearance, and flight test considerations like pitch angle settings.
Special Deal for Backcountry Flyers
At EAA this year, Hartzell Propeller extends its relationship with the Recreational Aviation Foundation (RAF) by providing special $1,000 discounts on all new Hartzell backcountry propellers sold to RAF members. These propellers are designed to maximize performance for backcountry operations, including shorter take-off rolls and better climb rates. Hartzell supports RAF, a national organization headquartered in Bozeman, Mont. and dedicated to preserving, improving and creating airstrips for recreational access.
The propellers offered in this partnership include:
· The Explorer – three-blade Raptor Series, ASC-II Composite – available for a number of experimental aircraft
· The Voyager – three-blade aluminum scimitar – optimized for the Cessna 180, 182, 185, and 206 fleets
· The Pathfinder – three-blade Raptor series, ASC-II Composite – available for the Cubcrafters XCub and Carbon Cub FX, as well as several other experimental aircraft
· The Trailblazer – two-blade or three-blade ASC-II Composite – available for various aircraft models from American Champion, American Legend, Aviat, Avipro, Cubcrafters, Glasair, and Maule.
EAA Pilot Proficiency Center
Hartzell is again promoting and sponsoring the EAA Pilot Proficiency Center (PPC). The EAA PPC is a skill-building and gathering area for those with a desire to increase their knowledge, hone their abilities, and network with other enthusiastic pilots. The PPC promotes, showcases, and encourages the use of training, tools and activities to help pilots maintain year-round proficiency, beyond the week at Oshkosh. EAA Aviation Center's new Pilot Proficiency Center is connected to EAA Aviation Museum.
About Hartzell Propeller
Hartzell Propeller is the global leader in advanced technology aircraft propeller design and manufacturing for business, commercial and government customers. The company designs next generation propellers with innovative blended airfoil technology and manufactures them with revolutionary machining centers, robotics, and custom resin transfer molding curing stations. Hartzell Propeller and sister companies Hartzell Engine Technologies LLC and AWI-AMI form the general aviation business unit of Tailwind Technologies Inc. For more info on Hartzell Propeller, go to www.hartzellprop.com.
