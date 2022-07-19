Merico Announces Junior Developer Evangelist Program for Young Tech Leaders
Leading developer tech and open-source innovator Merico today announces the launch of the first Junior Developer Evangelist cohort!
We are thrilled to accelerate the careers of these talented people and to support the growth of our rapidly growing technology in the spirit of open-source. Talent and code have no borders in OSS.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Merico, the dev-data company today announces the launch of its inaugural Junior Developer Evangelist Program, a specialized modern internship program for young technology leaders seeking careers in open-source development and leadership. The program is a relatively unique creation, focused on supporting the growth and evolution of important open-source technologies with a focus on content, community, and code.
— Maxim Wheatley (Head of Business & Marketing at Merico)
This program will be focused on supporting the growth of DevLake, a leading open-source development data platform recently admitted into the Apache Software Foundation's (ASF) esteemed incubator program. Launched by Merico in December of 2021, DevLake has quickly grown and is now installed and contributed to by hundreds of developers every week around the world.
The inaugural Junior Developer Evangelist Program went through a competitive application process assessing the candidates for their technical and communication skills, as well as their aspirations and goals in developer technologies and open-source.
The program is led by Merico's newest hire, Joshua Poddoku (Developer Evangelist), who brings expertise in business technologies and computer science and rich experience in open-source community development and leadership. Mr. Poddoku will be leading the program and its curriculum including technical writing, community development, public speaking, content creation, and mentorship sessions from leading CTOs, Maintainers, and Business leaders.
The first cohort is comprised of a five member cohort:
> Basit Hasan, a second year computer science student and open source contributor focused on DevOps and cloud native technologies.
> Pranshu Raj, a 4th year student perusing his degree in Business Technlogy from GGSIPU based in New Delhi.
> Prasurjya Borah, a passionate developer from Assam, India, currently pursuing his bachelors from IIT Madras.
> Sanskar Bhushan, an open-source developer and student at Delhi Technological University studying Engineering Physics.
> Shubham Gupta, a developer and final year student at Delhi Technological University studying Business Technology and Engineering Physics.
The program will be accepting applications for the next cohort in early August, welcoming the next group of paid participants seeking careers in open-source leadership.
The program's first cohort will conclude in mid-October of 2022 where the cohort participants will graduate into extended roles or into their next opportunity in the open-source technologies space.
More information can be found at: https://devlake.apache.org/
