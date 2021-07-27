The Hybrid Remote Debate: Most Workers Want One Office Day Only
After surveying over 250 people on hybrid remote balance, the RemoteRated.com team found that workers have clear preferences.
Workers adapted to remote because they had to, but now some companies are disregarding employee preference and life quality to force a return to the office. The results show that this is misguided.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The debate on the hybrid workplace has never been more critical. While some companies are staying remote, others - through either preference or necessity - are adapting hybrid remote plans. But not everyone is happy. In too many cases, companies are forcefully imposing a return to the office despite employee feedback, productivity, and lifestyle changes.
To bring some clarity and objectivity to the conversation, RemoteRated.com launched a survey to hear directly from workers around the world on what they consider to be the ideal hybrid remote balance. In this first round of research, we sought answers on three key variables:
1) How many days per week in the office are ideal for balance and collaboration?
2) To what extent should hybrid remote work be synchronous versus asynchronous?
3) What tools and products are most impactful to enable effective hybrid remote work?
After receiving over 250 responses (the survey is still open, with results publicly available) here's what we found:
Workers at hybrid remote companies only want one day per week required in the office, and prefer more asynchronous collaboration (as opposed to scheduled meetings, calls, etc.)
Maxim Wheatley, Head of RemoteRated.com had this to say: "People love the energy of in-person collaboration, but don't want to spend their lives commuting or in offices, nor do they want to have calendars driven by unnecessary meetings. This survey shows that while people value collaboration and shared space, the majority of it isn't productive or desired."
The survey also revealed workers' favorite tools for better remote collaboration. Users overwhelmingly showed preference for:
1) GitLab https://about.gitlab.com
2) Figma https://www.figma.com
3) Gusto https://gusto.com
4) HubSpot https://www.hubspot.com
5) Zapier https://zapier.com
6) Airtable https://www.airtable.com
7) Notion https://www.notion.so
8) Buffer https://buffer.com
9) Canva https://www.canva.com
10) Monday.com https://monday.com
The RemoteRated.com team will be expanding the survey and polling more workers to produce a detailed report on hybrid-remote best practices. Get in contact to learn more, or to be considered for inclusion in the forthcoming hybrid remote report!
RemoteRated.com was created to make it easy to discover and rate the best (and worst) remote companies; "Glassdoor" but completely focused on remote work.
