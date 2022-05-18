Apache Incubator Welcomes DevLake: A Dev-Data Platform Serving Developers
Rapidly growing open source DevOps technology DevLake joins Apache Software Foundation's incubator to empower developers with transparent data.
We're honored to have DevLake join the Apache community, bringing transparent & personalized data to the lives and careers of developers, it's a huge step to make dev-data accessible everywhere.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Merico, a development analytics startup backed by GGV Capital, Matrix Partners, Miracle Plus, Legendstar, OSS Capital, and Polychain Capital are honored to share today that the Apache Software Foundation (ASF) voted to make DevLake an officially supported project of the Apache Incubator.
— Hezheng Yin (Apache DevLake PPMC Member)
What is DevLake?
Launched in December of 2021, DevLake is an open-source dev data platform that ingests, analyzes, and visualizes the fragmented data in DevOps tools. Since December it has grown to be one of the top new open-source projects on GitHub.
DevLake addresses a core challenge in software development. The development process is complex, requiring many tools and processes that create a storm of data scattered across many tools and formats, making it difficult to organize, query, and make sense of. DevLake makes it easy to aggregate and make sense of this rich data and to translate it into actionable insights. Since its launch in December, DevLake has grown rapidly with thousands of downloads from developers around the world.
- DevLake collects, unifies, and processes DevOps data across tools providing end-to-end visibility into tools like Jira, GitHub, GitLab, Jenkins, and more.
- DevLake provides the most capable data unification models combined with out-of-the-box metrics and customizable dashboards.
- DevLake equips developers and project leaders with the tools to aggregate, query, display, and report on their entire software delivery process.
Why Apache?
First and foremost, Merico firmly believes in Apache's principle of "Community over Code" and "The Apache Way". We also feel that the Apache community has one of the strongest ecosystems when it comes to data-oriented open-source projects.
The Merico team and contributors look forward to building a vibrant, inclusive, and diverse community under the guidance of our mentors through the incubator journey.
In the months leading up to DevLake's acceptance, our mentors provided guidance and suggestions instrumental to making this important moment a reality. We want to take this opportunity to thank and acknowledge them:
- Willem Ning Jiang: DevLake Champion; ASF Member & Board Director
- Liang Zhang: Founder & CEO of SphereEx; ASF Member, Founder & PMC Chair of Apache ShardingSphere
- Lidong Dai: ASF Member; Apache DolphinScheduler PMC Chair
- Sijie Guo: ASF Member, PMC member of Apache Pulsar; Founder & CEO of StreamNative
- Felix Cheung: ASF Member, PMC on Spark, Superset, Yunikorn, Zeppelin, Pinot, and Incubator. SVP of Engineering at SafeGraph.
- Jean-Baptiste Onofré: ASF Member, Karaf PMC Chair, PMC on ActiveMQ, Archiva, Aries, Beam, Brooklyn, Camel, Carbondata, Felix, Incubator, and many more.
What's next for DevLake?
- Enhance system scalability and performance in large-scale data scenarios.
- Integrate more data sources and tools (JIRA, GitHub, GitLab, and Jenkins are already supported.)
- Enable support for OLAP databases, providing users with more choices.
- Provide more use-case-specific, out-of-the-box dashboard templates reflecting best practices and well-known methodologies to improve usability.
We invite developers and those passionate about data-driven engineering to 'dive into the lake' with us to grow and evolve the world's most powerful, transparent, and customizable data solution for developers.
