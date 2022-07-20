WelcomeHome Software Selects The JPR Group to Promote Game Changing CRM Application

The JPR Group Public Relations & Marketing Communications WelcomeHome Software selects The JPR Group for public relations services

The JPR Group Public Relations welcomes its new client WelcomeHome Software, an advanced customer relationship management platform for senior living operators.

MONTCLAIR, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The JPR Group, an award-winning Public Relations, Marketing Communications firm, welcomes its new client, WelcomeHome Software, an advanced customer relationship management (CRM) platform for senior living operators.

WelcomeHome’s revolutionary CRM arms sales directors at senior living communities with the latest technology, business intelligence, and communication tools to attract and convert prospects more efficiently and effectively. This cutting-edge technology gives operators a competitive advantage to become a top performer in the industry.

“The JPR Group has a longstanding commitment to and expertise in promoting senior living communities, and WelcomeHome Software is specially designed for this industry,” said Jeanine Genauer, Principal, Chief Communicator of the JPR Group, LLC Public Relations. “It is an ideal complement to our other clients, and we look forward to promoting synergy and strategic communication support to drive awareness and continued success for WelcomeHome Software.”

“The mission of WelcomeHome Software is to make the lives of sales and marketing teams easier while improving the economics and operation of their senior living communities,” states John Lariccia, WelcomeHome’s Co-founder & CEO. “We’re thrilled to work with the JPR Group to build on this mission and bring this new game changer for the senior living industry to the next level.”

Specializing in public relations, marketing communications, and social media marketing, The JPR Group develops and implements strategic public relations campaigns and marketing solutions, serving clients in a broad range of industries from local start-ups to nationally established brands. Expert services include content creation, media placements, influencer engagement, generating award recognitions, diversity and crisis communications, and strategic communication plans.

The JPR Group has been recognized as a Leading Brand Builder by Leading Women Entrepreneurs and is a recipient of the New Jersey Monthly Magazine's Great Oak Award for charitable and nonprofit work.



About WelcomeHome Software

Founded in 2017, WelcomeHome provides leading technology for sales and marketing professionals in the senior living space. The company’s signature platform is a proprietary customer relationship management (CRM) software system, providing mobile apps and seamless integration with lead generation, medical, billing, and other systems to give senior living operators a competitive advantage. Find us on LinkedIn, Facebook and our blog to keep up with our new developments. For more information or to request a demo, please visit https://www.welcomehomesoftware.com.

About the JPR Group LLC

Serving clients and driving brand awareness for over 20 years, the JPR Group offers strategic, responsive, and personalized public relations and marketing solutions. We are a hands-on group of highly motivated communications professionals specializing in public relations, marketing communications, and social media marketing. Our reputation is built on building the reputation and success of our clients, from the grassroots to national acclaim. For more information or to learn about how we can enhance your brand or organization please contact info@jprgroup.com or visit www.jprgroup.com.