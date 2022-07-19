St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A4005388

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: David Hastings

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 7/18/22

STREET: Memorial Drive

TOWN: St. Johnsbury

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Pierce Rd

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: Good

ROAD CONDITIONS: Good

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Denise Briggs

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danville, Vermont

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Shadow

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: NVRH

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 7/17/22 at approximately 1300 hours, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a call concerning a single person motor vehicle crash on Memorial Drive in the Town of St. Johnsbury, Vermont.

Investigation revealed that Briggs (57) was riding her motorcycle north on Route 5 when she lost control and crashed into the guardrail. Briggs was transported to NVRH where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries.