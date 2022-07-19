St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Motor Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A4005388
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: David Hastings
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 7/18/22
STREET: Memorial Drive
TOWN: St. Johnsbury
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Pierce Rd
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:
WEATHER: Good
ROAD CONDITIONS: Good
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Denise Briggs
AGE: 57
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danville, Vermont
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: Shadow
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: NVRH
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 7/17/22 at approximately 1300 hours, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a call concerning a single person motor vehicle crash on Memorial Drive in the Town of St. Johnsbury, Vermont.
Investigation revealed that Briggs (57) was riding her motorcycle north on Route 5 when she lost control and crashed into the guardrail. Briggs was transported to NVRH where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries.