St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  22A4005388                                  

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: David Hastings

STATION:            St. Johnsbury   

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 7/18/22

STREET: Memorial Drive

TOWN: St. Johnsbury

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Pierce Rd

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER:         Good

ROAD CONDITIONS: Good

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Denise Briggs

AGE: 57     

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danville, Vermont

 

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Shadow

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: NVRH

 

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On 7/17/22 at approximately 1300 hours, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a call concerning a single person motor vehicle crash on Memorial Drive in the Town of St. Johnsbury, Vermont.

 

Investigation revealed that Briggs (57) was riding her motorcycle north on Route 5 when she lost control and crashed into the guardrail. Briggs was transported to NVRH where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries. 

