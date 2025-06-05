Berlin Barracks/ DUI 1

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A3003623

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper John Gildea

STATION: VSP- Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 6/4/25 @ 1802 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Brook Rd, Middlesex, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1

ACCUSED: David Magne

AGE: 69

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlesex, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 6/4/25 at approximately 1800 hours, Trooper's from the Berlin Barracks responded to area of Brook Rd in Middlesex for a motor vehicle that crashed off the road. Subsequent investigation led to the operator, David Magne, being taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. Magne was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/5/25 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED: N/A

BAIL:N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Respectfully,

Trooper John Gildea

Vermont State Police – Berlin

578 Paine Turnpike North

Berlin, Vermont

Phone: (802) 229-9191

Fax: (802) 229-2648