Berlin Barracks/ DUI 1

VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A3003623
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper John Gildea
STATION: VSP- Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 6/4/25 @ 1802 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Brook Rd, Middlesex, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #1
ACCUSED: David Magne
AGE: 69
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlesex, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 6/4/25 at approximately 1800 hours, Trooper's from the Berlin Barracks responded to area of Brook Rd in Middlesex for a motor vehicle that crashed off the road. Subsequent investigation led to the operator, David Magne, being taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. Magne was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/5/25 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED: N/A
BAIL:N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper John Gildea
Vermont State Police – Berlin
578 Paine Turnpike North
Berlin, Vermont
Phone: (802) 229-9191
Fax: (802) 229-2648
