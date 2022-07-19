SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS / VIOATION OF RFA
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B3002276
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Thomas Stange
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 07/16/19 at 0930
INCIDENT LOCATION: West Meadow Court Pownal, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of RFA
ACCUSED: Amanda O'Shea
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/16/22 Troopers handled a reported RFA violation in Pownal. Investigation revealed that O'Shea was on the property in question placing her in violation of a court order. On 07/19/22 she was issued a citation for the violation and is to appear in Bennington Superior Court on 09/12/22 to answer to the charge.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/12/22 @0815 hours
COURT: Bennington
LODGED - LOCATION: n/a
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE