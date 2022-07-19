SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS / VIOATION OF RFA

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B3002276

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Thomas Stange

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 07/16/19 at 0930

INCIDENT LOCATION: West Meadow Court Pownal, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of RFA

ACCUSED: Amanda O'Shea

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/16/22 Troopers handled a reported RFA violation in Pownal. Investigation revealed that O'Shea was on the property in question placing her in violation of a court order. On 07/19/22 she was issued a citation for the violation and is to appear in Bennington Superior Court on 09/12/22 to answer to the charge.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/12/22 @0815 hours

COURT: Bennington

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE