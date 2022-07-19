Submit Release
SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS / VIOATION OF RFA

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B3002276

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Thomas Stange                          

STATION:  Shaftsbury                   

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 07/16/19 at 0930

INCIDENT LOCATION: West Meadow Court  Pownal, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of RFA

 

ACCUSED:  Amanda O'Shea                                             

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/16/22 Troopers handled a reported RFA violation in Pownal. Investigation revealed that O'Shea was on the property in question placing her in violation of a court order. On 07/19/22 she was issued a citation for the violation and is to appear in Bennington Superior Court on 09/12/22 to answer to the charge.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  09/12/22 @0815 hours          

COURT: Bennington

LODGED - LOCATION:  n/a    

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT:  NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

 

