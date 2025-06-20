Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks // Two-vehicle crash in Highgate

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 25A2004252                                  

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. MIke Kamerling

STATION: St. Albans                    

CONTACT#: 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 06/19/25 @ 15:04

STREET: VT RT 78

TOWN: Highgate

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Carter Hill Road

WEATHER: Rain

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Cassondra Tiffany

AGE:  28 

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2024

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: F-150

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant front end damge

INJURIES: None

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Derek Choate

AGE:    34

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR:  2021

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Equinox

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Significant damage to rear end

INJURIES: None

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

State Police and local fire/ rescue personnel responded to this two-vehicle motor vehicle crash that occurred on VT Rt 78, a short distance east of the intersection of Carter Hill Road. Investigation revealed that both vehicles had been traveling EB on Rt 78, vehicle #2 traveling ahead of vehicle #1. Adjacent to residence # 2409 (located on North side of the road) vehicle # 2 slowed down and stopped with the intent to turn into the residence. While operator #2 was stopped, waiting for WB traffic to clear that prevented him from immediately turning, vehicle #1, unable to stop, rear-ended him. There were no injuries reported by either operator or the two young children riding (in car seats) within vehicle #1. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

