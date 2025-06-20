St. Albans Barracks // Two-vehicle crash in Highgate
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25A2004252
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. MIke Kamerling
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 06/19/25 @ 15:04
STREET: VT RT 78
TOWN: Highgate
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Carter Hill Road
WEATHER: Rain
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Cassondra Tiffany
AGE: 28
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans
VEHICLE YEAR: 2024
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: F-150
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant front end damge
INJURIES: None
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Derek Choate
AGE: 34
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2021
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Equinox
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Significant damage to rear end
INJURIES: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
State Police and local fire/ rescue personnel responded to this two-vehicle motor vehicle crash that occurred on VT Rt 78, a short distance east of the intersection of Carter Hill Road. Investigation revealed that both vehicles had been traveling EB on Rt 78, vehicle #2 traveling ahead of vehicle #1. Adjacent to residence # 2409 (located on North side of the road) vehicle # 2 slowed down and stopped with the intent to turn into the residence. While operator #2 was stopped, waiting for WB traffic to clear that prevented him from immediately turning, vehicle #1, unable to stop, rear-ended him. There were no injuries reported by either operator or the two young children riding (in car seats) within vehicle #1. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.