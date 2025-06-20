VSP news release 25B4004351 Assault Upon Protected Professional

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B4004351

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson

STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation Troop B-West Rutland

CONTACT#: 802 773 9101

DATE/TIME: 6-16-25

INCIDENT LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Center, Rutland VT

VIOLATION: Assault Upon Protected Professional (exposure to bodily fluids)

ACCUSED: Jose L. Padilla

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Amherst MA

VICTIM: Correctional Officer Kaleb Tracey

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: W. Rutland VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 6-16-2025 Vermont State Police were notified of an incident that occurred at the Marble Valley Correctional Center the previous evening. Investigation determined that Incarcerated Inmate Jose Padilla was moved from his cell to a high-risk unit due to violent behavior. During this transfer, Padilla intentionally exposed a correctional officer to bodily fluids (saliva).

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 7-21-25 10 AM

COURT: Rutland Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Padilla remained incarcerated for his prior charges and additional bail was not sought for this new charge

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson

Vermont State Police Troop B – West

124 State Place Rutland VT 05701

802 773 9101