VSP news release 25B4004351 Assault Upon Protected Professional
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B4004351
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson
STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation Troop B-West Rutland
CONTACT#: 802 773 9101
DATE/TIME: 6-16-25
INCIDENT LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Center, Rutland VT
VIOLATION: Assault Upon Protected Professional (exposure to bodily fluids)
ACCUSED: Jose L. Padilla
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Amherst MA
VICTIM: Correctional Officer Kaleb Tracey
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: W. Rutland VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 6-16-2025 Vermont State Police were notified of an incident that occurred at the Marble Valley Correctional Center the previous evening. Investigation determined that Incarcerated Inmate Jose Padilla was moved from his cell to a high-risk unit due to violent behavior. During this transfer, Padilla intentionally exposed a correctional officer to bodily fluids (saliva).
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 7-21-25 10 AM
COURT: Rutland Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Padilla remained incarcerated for his prior charges and additional bail was not sought for this new charge
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
