Berlin Barracks / Lewd and lascivious conduct, attempted sexual assault

CASE#: 25A3002365

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Mathew Nadeau

STATION: Berlin Barracks

DATE/TIME: About 11:45 p.m. April 4, 2025

INCIDENT LOCATION: River Road, Duxbury, VT

VIOLATION: Attempted Sexual Assault, Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child

ACCUSED: Ian Apfel

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

On April 5, 2025, the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations at the Berlin Barracks began an investigation into a report of an attempted sexual assault in the area of River Road in the town of Duxbury. Investigation revealed that Ian Apfel, 19, of Barre committed Lewd and Lascivious Conduct and Attempted Sexual Assault against a female victim under the age of 16 who was not known to him.

At 8:30 a.m. Friday, June 20, 2025 Apfel surrendered himself at the Berlin Barracks. He was fingerprinted, photographed and issued a citation to appear at the Washington Superior Court Criminal Division at 8:30 a.m. June 26 to answer to the charges. Following processing, he was released.

No additional information is available at this time. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Apfel’s arraignment.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/26/25 at 0830 hours

COURT: Washington Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED

