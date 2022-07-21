S&A Communications Welcomes Two Account Coordinators to Their Team: Jordan Vansiclen and Madeleine Murray
As our customer needs grow and evolve, we work hard to find the right mix of talent that will not only complement our existing team, but bring unique skillsets and perspective to our deliverables”CARY, NORTH CAROLINA , USA, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning public relations and marketing agency S&A Communications has recently hired Jordan Vansiclen and Madeleine Murray to accommodate expansion of its client base.
— Chuck Norman, APR, Owner/Principal
Prior to joining S&A, Vansiclen served as a social media manager at The Hammock Source where he refined skills and expertise in Facebook advertisement management, influencer relations, contract drafting, managing content shoots, Photoshop, and utilizing software such as Dreamweaver. Vansiclen is a 2020 graduate of East Carolina University with a B.S. in business, and a concentration in marketing.
Vansiclen will serve as account coordinator and social media strategist for S&A Communication assisting clients by developing content and crafting social media strategies that are best suited to fulfill their needs and help them exceed their goals. He creates both organic and paid social content for clients and supports the agency with content development across multiple channels.
Outside of work Vansiclen enjoys spending time with his dog, going fishing with his brother, and exploring local NC restaurants.
Madeleine Murray works primarily on the traditional public relations and media relations side of the communications team. Murray graduated in the class of 2022, summa cum laude, from Boston University’s College of Communication with a B.S. in public relations. In her senior year, she worked as an account executive for the college’s student-led full-service PR agency, PRLab. In that role, she assisted clients with a broad range of PR work including media outreach, website content creation, and social media content development.
Beyond work, Murray is an avid traveler, lover of learning new languages, and spends as much time as she can with her family and friends.
“It is exciting to add two dynamic young professionals to our team in recent weeks,” said Chuck Norman, APR, Owner/Principal. “As our customer needs grow and evolve, we work hard to find the right mix of talent that will not only complement our existing team, but bring unique skillsets and perspective to our deliverables and position our clients for success.”
###
About S&A Communications
S&A Communications is an integrated marketing brand that grew from deep-seated PR roots and evolved into a full-service marketing, PR and communications agency with a team of strategic thinking professionals whose driving goal is to outthink, outwork and outperform on behalf of each client. Our nationwide base of clients looks to us for public relations, marketing, design, digital, SEO/SEM, photography, event-planning, social media, and custom-publishing services. S&A Communications is the North Carolina member of the distinguished Public Relations Global Network and was named a top 200 PR agency in the US by Forbes. For more information, visit sacommunications.com or call 919-674-6020.
Megan Heater
S&A Communications
mheater@sacommunications.com