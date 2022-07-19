Tuesday, July 19
WA hospitals are far over capacity, as backlogs and staff shortages add up
Washington’s hospitals are again “dramatically over capacity,” as challenges discharging patients worsen and staff shortages persist, the state’s health care leaders said Monday. In a news briefing, leaders from the Washington State Hospital Association said many health care facilities are 120% to 130% full, leading to long wait times in emergency departments, declining patient care and disruptions in ambulance services throughout the state. The high patient loads aren’t directly due to COVID-19 cases: Instead, officials say delayed procedures and difficulties discharging hospital patients are behind the capacity problems. Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (Elaine Thompson)
CEOs made 324 times more than average worker in 2021. Group calls it ‘greedflation’
Executive wages in the U.S. continue to grow to record highs while their workers struggle to keep up with rising prices, new data shows. The average S&P 500 CEO made 324 times the median pay for their workers in 2021, according to the AFL-CIO’s annual Executive Paywatch report. That is a 23% jump from 2020’s 299-to-1 CEO-to-worker pay ratio. In 2021, CEOs earned an average of $18.3 million in compensation, an increase of 18.2% from 2020. Meanwhile, U.S. worker wages rose 4.7% in 2021, falling behind the record-breaking 7.1% inflation rate, the report shows. After adjusting for inflation, U.S. workers’ average hourly earnings fell by 2.4% in 2021, the report says. Continue reading at The Olympian. (Michel Spingler)
Biden could declare climate emergency as soon as this week, sources say
President Biden is considering declaring a national climate emergency as soon as this week as he seeks to salvage his environmental agenda in the wake of stalled talks on Capitol Hill, according to three people familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the private deliberations. Some climate activists have urged the White House in recent months to deploy an emergency declaration to maximum effect, arguing that it would allow the president to halt crude oil exports, limit oil and gas drilling in federal waters, and direct agencies including the Federal Emergency Management Agency to boost renewable-energy sources. Continue reading at The Washington Post. (Bill O’Leary)
