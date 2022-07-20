BostonSight Partners with Conoptica to Bring BostonSight SCLERAL Lenses and Education to Europe
Adding BostonSight SCLERAL to our specialty lens offerings broadens our portfolio, thereby helping more people access the sight-saving benefits of scleral lenses.”NEEDHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BostonSight®, a nonprofit healthcare organization that advances the treatment of diseased or damaged corneas and dry eye announced today a licensing partnership with Conóptica of Spain. Conóptica is a subsidiary of Hecht Contactlinsen, a premier vision care company in Germany. Under the agreement, Conóptica will manufacture and distribute BostonSight SCLERAL lenses in Spain, Portugal, and Morocco, and may expand to additional European markets in the future.
— Albert Noguera, President of Conóptica
“We’re excited to partner with Conóptica to bring BostonSight SCLERAL lenses to Europe,” said Sara Yost, BostonSight’s President and CEO. “This partnership works toward our vision of ensuring that no one suffers loss of sight from corneal irregularities or corneal disease and brings us one step closer to making sure that everyone who needs a scleral lens, anywhere, can access one.”
Conóptica has been providing gas-permeable lenses, eyecare equipment, and training to eye care practitioners in Spain and beyond since 1963.
“We are committed to bringing the best scleral lens products, service, and education to our customers,” said Albert Noguera, President of Conóptica. "Adding BostonSight SCLERAL to our specialty lens offerings broadens our portfolio, thereby helping more people access the sight-saving benefits of scleral lenses. We are pleased to strengthen our relationship with BostonSight to educate practitioners so they may develop greater expertise in using scleral lenses to treat patients with dry eye, keratoconus, and other corneal issues.”
About Conóptica
Conoptica has more than 55 years of experience in the contact lens and optometry industry. The company provides products, services, and education to eye care professionals to provide effective and tailored visual solutions.
About BostonSight®
BostonSight is a nonprofit healthcare organization that advances the treatment of diseased or damaged corneas and dry eye. Our ongoing commitment to research and achieving optimal patient outcomes through innovative scleral lens design, education, and technology has saved the sight of thousands of people around the world. PROSE® is our medical treatment for the most severe or challenging ocular surface disease cases, delivered via specially trained eye care professionals at top tertiary eye centers. BostonSight SCLERAL® is our commercially available scleral lens used by optometrists worldwide. BostonSight SCLERAL has partnerships with Spectrum International in Latin America, L.V. Prasad Eye Institute in the Middle East and India, and Conóptica in Spain. Learn more at www.bostonsight.org.
Michele Hart
BostonSight
+1 617-669-4225
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other