MetricNet to Present the Contact Center Metrics Hierarchy at the 2022 ICMI Expo
EINPresswire.com/ -- MetricNet is pleased to announce that Jeff Rumburg, Managing Partner of MetricNet, has been selected as a speaker for the ICMI Contact Center Expo 2022, in Orlando, FL. Mr. Rumburg has been invited to present empirical MetricNet data that shows that the most effective contact centers follow nine best practices when it comes to performance measurement. There were hundreds of speaker proposal submissions for ICMI Contact Center Expo, making the selection process very difficult and highly competitive.
For those interested in attending, ICMI Contact Center Expo 2022 will take place October 24 - 27, 2022 at the Omni Orlando Resort at Championsgate. To learn more about the event and to register, please visit: ICMI.com/CCExpo.
Mr. Rumburg will be presenting Session 303: Mastering Metrics: The Contact Center Metrics Hierarchy. The metrics hierarchy summarizes the sequence of best practices that must be mastered for a contact center to harness the full potential of contact center metrics. In this session, Jeff Rumburg will share case study examples of contact centers that successfully progressed upward through the hierarchy, mastered each step in the process, and saw a marked improvement in performance as a direct result of metrics maturity.
“The hierarchy is synergistic – each best practice builds on the previous best practice, and adds more value to a contact center. Yet the data shows that each successive best practice is adopted by fewer and fewer organizations.” said Jeff Rumburg. “When it comes to contact center metrics, the Metrics Hierarchy should guide your path to metrics maturity.”
Those interested in hearing Mr. Rumburg speak on the Contact Center Metrics Hierarchy should attend his session on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 4:00pm. All those involved in the delivery and support of contact center services, and the fundamental concepts behind contact center management, are encouraged to attend. This includes Senior Level VPs and Directors, New and Experienced Managers, Team Leaders and Supervisors, Customer Support Professionals and Industry Analysts.
Mr. Rumburg is the winner of the Ron Muns Lifetime Achievement Award, is a featured ICMI contributor, was named to HDI’s Top 25 Thought Leaders list for five years, and has served on HDI’s Strategic Advisory Board. He is co-founder and Managing Partner of MetricNet, LLC, where he is responsible for global strategy, product development, and client engagement delivery. As a leading expert in benchmarking and re-engineering, Mr. Rumburg authored a best- selling book on benchmarking, and has been retained as a benchmarking expert by such iconic companies as American Express, USAA, Coca Cola, and Emory Healthcare.
If you would like more information about benchmarking your customer service and support functions, please visit http://www.metricnet.com or e-mail MetricNet at info(at)metricnet(dot)com.
About MetricNet
MetricNet is the global leader in Contact Center benchmarking. More than half of the FORTUNE 500 rely on MetricNet benchmarks to improve and optimize their performance. MetricNet is the first, and still the only company to offer downloadable contact center benchmarks from their website. With a global benchmarking database of nearly 4,000 Contact Center benchmarks, MetricNet has the most comprehensive database of process and performance metrics in the industry.
About ICMI
The International Customer Management Institute (ICMI) is the leading global provider of comprehensive resources for customer management professionals -- from frontline agents to executives -- who wish to improve customer experiences and increase efficiencies at every level of the contact center. Since 1985, ICMI has helped more than 50,000 organizations in 167 countries through training, events, consulting, and informational resources. ICMI's experienced and dedicated team of industry insiders, trainers, and consultants are committed to helping you raise the strategic value of your contact center, optimize your operations and improve your customer service. ICMI is organized by UBM, which in June 2018 combined with Informa PLC to become a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organizer in the world.
To learn more and for the latest news and information, visit www.ubm.com and www.informa.com.
Jeff Rumburg
For those interested in attending, ICMI Contact Center Expo 2022 will take place October 24 - 27, 2022 at the Omni Orlando Resort at Championsgate. To learn more about the event and to register, please visit: ICMI.com/CCExpo.
Mr. Rumburg will be presenting Session 303: Mastering Metrics: The Contact Center Metrics Hierarchy. The metrics hierarchy summarizes the sequence of best practices that must be mastered for a contact center to harness the full potential of contact center metrics. In this session, Jeff Rumburg will share case study examples of contact centers that successfully progressed upward through the hierarchy, mastered each step in the process, and saw a marked improvement in performance as a direct result of metrics maturity.
“The hierarchy is synergistic – each best practice builds on the previous best practice, and adds more value to a contact center. Yet the data shows that each successive best practice is adopted by fewer and fewer organizations.” said Jeff Rumburg. “When it comes to contact center metrics, the Metrics Hierarchy should guide your path to metrics maturity.”
Those interested in hearing Mr. Rumburg speak on the Contact Center Metrics Hierarchy should attend his session on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 4:00pm. All those involved in the delivery and support of contact center services, and the fundamental concepts behind contact center management, are encouraged to attend. This includes Senior Level VPs and Directors, New and Experienced Managers, Team Leaders and Supervisors, Customer Support Professionals and Industry Analysts.
Mr. Rumburg is the winner of the Ron Muns Lifetime Achievement Award, is a featured ICMI contributor, was named to HDI’s Top 25 Thought Leaders list for five years, and has served on HDI’s Strategic Advisory Board. He is co-founder and Managing Partner of MetricNet, LLC, where he is responsible for global strategy, product development, and client engagement delivery. As a leading expert in benchmarking and re-engineering, Mr. Rumburg authored a best- selling book on benchmarking, and has been retained as a benchmarking expert by such iconic companies as American Express, USAA, Coca Cola, and Emory Healthcare.
If you would like more information about benchmarking your customer service and support functions, please visit http://www.metricnet.com or e-mail MetricNet at info(at)metricnet(dot)com.
About MetricNet
MetricNet is the global leader in Contact Center benchmarking. More than half of the FORTUNE 500 rely on MetricNet benchmarks to improve and optimize their performance. MetricNet is the first, and still the only company to offer downloadable contact center benchmarks from their website. With a global benchmarking database of nearly 4,000 Contact Center benchmarks, MetricNet has the most comprehensive database of process and performance metrics in the industry.
About ICMI
The International Customer Management Institute (ICMI) is the leading global provider of comprehensive resources for customer management professionals -- from frontline agents to executives -- who wish to improve customer experiences and increase efficiencies at every level of the contact center. Since 1985, ICMI has helped more than 50,000 organizations in 167 countries through training, events, consulting, and informational resources. ICMI's experienced and dedicated team of industry insiders, trainers, and consultants are committed to helping you raise the strategic value of your contact center, optimize your operations and improve your customer service. ICMI is organized by UBM, which in June 2018 combined with Informa PLC to become a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organizer in the world.
To learn more and for the latest news and information, visit www.ubm.com and www.informa.com.
Jeff Rumburg
MetricNet, LLC
+1 775.298.7772
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other