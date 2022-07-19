AGO Asks SCOTUS to Protect Consumers

July 19, 2022

Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes is urging the United States Supreme Court to hear Lowery v. Joffe.

The case centers on a 2010 class action lawsuit related to Google’s Street View cars collecting millions of consumers’ private data without consumers’ knowledge. Google and the trial lawyers who brought the case settled the suit and agreed to $13 million that lines the pockets of lawyers and liberal-interest organizations that have no connection to the lawsuit or consumers. Utah is part of a 20-state coalition concerned about the issue.

“Consumers—not the plaintiffs’ attorneys favorite organizations—should be compensated for their claims,” said Utah Solicitor General Melissa Holyoak. “The Court should put an end to this type of abusive class action settlement that favors third parties over the class members.”

Utah was joined in the brief by the attorneys general of Arizona, Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.

Click here to read the brief.

Related