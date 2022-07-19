Submit Release
Mega Millions Jackpot Climbs to an Estimated $555 Million

Powerball jackpot now at $101 million; Mississippi Match 5 jackpot reaches $238,000

JACKSON, MISS. –With excitement growing nationwide, the Mega Millions® group has increased the jackpot in advance of tonight’s drawing to an estimated $555 million, with an estimated cash value of $316.9 million.

This is the fifth largest jackpot in Mega Millions history, with the largest jackpot reaching $1.537 billion in October 2018.

The jackpot for the Wednesday, July 20, Powerball® drawing is up to $101 million, with an estimated cash value of $58.7 million. Tonight’s drawings include the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot worth $238,000.

