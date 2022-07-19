"Let's Fix & Flip Houses"
Joe Arias shows how to find, finance, fix and flip houses”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fixing & Flipping Houses. Everyone dreams of flipping houses, but very few ever really do it. Why is that? Rehabs are fun and challenging, and the profits can be enormous. Plus, compared to other investments, investors receive their profits in months (not years). So why don’t more people do it? The answer is simple; people don’t know how to get started. They don’t know where to turn, what to do, or who to trust. Well, stay tuned, because we have the answer.
Guest Speaker. The answer is the incredible Joe Arias, very special guest speaker at LAC-REIA's August meeting. From a young immigrant with no financial literacy to a celebrated real estate investor, Joe is a true testament to hard work and discipline. Joe Arias and his partners have flipped hundreds of properties in Southern California. Out of those rehabs, Joe developed cutting-edge systems to simplify and scale the entire remodel process that can easily be applied to fixing and flipping houses in volume. Joe is also a best-selling author. He has written four books; “Finding your RealSuccess,” “Flipping with RealSuccess,” “Rentals with RealSuccess,” and “Success Plan.” As an educator, he has made it his mission to help others achieve financial freedom while enjoying a life of passion, fulfillment, and empowerment. Don’t miss Joe’s presentation!
During his presentation, Joe will cover four crucial topics: (1) How to find houses to flip, (2) How to finance your purchase, (3) How to rehab your property, and (4) How to flip your house quickly for fun and profit. Specifically, Joe will be discussing:
1. Where to find properties to rehab.
2. How to structure the deals.
3. How to find partners and/or lenders to finance your deals.
4. How to determine what needs (and doesn’t need) to be rehabbed.
5. How to deal with contractors and subs-contractors.
6. How to find the best deals on materials, parts, lumber & appliances.
7. How to set-up a budget that works.
8. Whether to use a Realtor or FSBO.
9. How to market your properties for quick flips.
Joe is going to explain why “fixing & flipping” is the most lucrative (and most fun) strategy in real estate investing. Plus, he has plenty of real estate experiences and examples to share. Most importantly, he has actually done it in the L.A. competitive market. As such, Joe is going to show how to get started and be successful.
Date & Time: Thursday night, August 11, 2022, 6:30 to 9:30 pm.
Location: Iman Cultural Center, 3376 Motor Avenue, LA 90034 (between National and Palms).
Parking: Metered & free street parking. (But don’t come “fashionable late” or you’ll be forced to park in Long Beach and take an Uber to the Iman.)
Free Admission: Admission to our meetings is always FREE (complimentary), but reservations are recommended.
RSVP: To register, please go to www.LaRealEstateInvestors.com, and press the red button “Register Here” located directly below the Joe Arias flyer.
Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association (“LAC-REIA”). Founded in 1996, LAC-REIA is the oldest and largest investor group in California. Our Association helps people invest in real estate by offering (1) education, (2) networking, and (3) mentoring. If you need help with any of our services, please let us know.
