CompIntelligence Enhances Morgan Stanley At Work Offering With CompXchange™
Seamless Integration with HR/Payroll systems allows equity plan administrators to manage and report equity data on demand, in real time
CompXchange has been helping clients with HR/Payroll integration with their equity systems for over 15 years. We are excited to work with Morgan Stanley at Work”OXFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CompIntelligence today announced the enhancement of Morgan Stanley at Work’s Equity Edge Online® application programming interface (API) with its flagship product, CompXchange™. This technology update provides Morgan Stanley at Work’s Equity Edge Online® corporate clients with access to a more seamless, automated connectivity with HR/Payroll systems to more effectively manage and report on their equity program data.
— Gary Scrofani, President
With this new API integration, Equity Edge Online® corporate clients that use CompXchange™ will benefit from new processes that help to drive efficiency and increase productivity. CompXchange™ is compatible with all HR/Payroll systems. The API will now allow clients using ADP Workforce NOW®, Workday®, and Paycor® to eliminate the need to transmit any data over the internet, making the process more stable and secure than ever before.
The CompXchange™ capabilities and features enabled by the API integration include:
• Automatically syncing demographic, YTD tax, enrollment, eligibility and contribution totals (ESPP) from HR/Payroll to Equity Edge Online®
• Automatically adjusting account tax profiles based on data from HR/Payroll
• Eliminating the need to manually schedule/export reports from Equity Edge Online®, and
• Creating payroll-specific files for reporting taxable compensation (exercises, releases, purchases) and contribution elections (ESPP) from Equity Edge Online® to payroll
Gary Scrofani, President of CompIntelligence said, “CompXchange has been helping clients with HR/Payroll integration with their equity systems for over 15 years. We are excited to work with Morgan Stanley at Work, and help their clients access the Equity Edge Online API to move/reformat that data wherever, and however they need.”
“We are pleased to collaborate with CompIntelligence to expand the digital capabilities on our equity platform,” said Scott Whatley, Global Head of Equity Compensation for Morgan Stanley at Work. “This API enhancement provides equity plan administrators with a seamless experience as they administer their equity—saving time and increasing productivity and efficiency.”
About CompIntelligence
CompIntelligence is a financial solutions company providing equity compensation solutions for companies ranging from small public and private companies to Fortune 100 companies, since 2002. By consistently delivering quality products and exceptional customer service, CompIntelligence has become one of the leading independent service providers in the industry. Learn more at www.compintelligence.com.
About Morgan Stanley at Work
Morgan Stanley at Work offers a suite of financial solutions, which spans Equity Compensation through Shareworks and E*TRADE Equity Edge Online, Retirement and Financial Wellness Solutions. Morgan Stanley at Work combines cutting-edge planning and Morgan Stanley intellectual capital and financial education delivered through multiple channels to enable employees to build a holistic plan to achieve their financial goals. Shareworks services are provided by Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC, member SIPC, and its affiliates, and Equity Edge Online® employee stock plan solutions are offered by E*TRADE Financial Corporate Services, Inc., both are parts of Morgan Stanley at Work and all wholly owned subsidiaries of Morgan Stanley.
